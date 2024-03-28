Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face Spurs competition for Pedro Neto; club eyeing Douglas Luiz, and more - March 28, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game at reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, March 31. Mikel Arteta's team are first in the league, while their opponents are a point behind in third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners face competition from bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto. Elsewhere, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer storied as on March 28, 2024:

Arsenal face Spurs competition for Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto is wanted in London

Arsenal face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Pedro Neto, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta is looking to rope in a new forward to share the attacking burden with Bukayo Saka. Neto has popped up on his radar, following a fine season with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Spurs also have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

"Arsenal have some wingers in their sights for the summer, but while it’s normal to see a long list of names linked with clubs in this situation, who’s really emerging as the main options on Arsenal’s list?" wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal like and have looked at before, but we have to wait for Wolves to decide initial price tag to understand what Arsenal, Tottenham and more clubs will decide to do.”

Neto has registered three goals and 11 assists in 23 outings across competitions for Wolves this season.

Gunners eyeing Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal remain interested in Douglas Luiz, according to former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Aston Villa this season, registering 10 goals and as many assists in 42 games in all competitions. Arteta is a long-term admirer of Luiz and is expected to push for the player this summer.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Robinson insisted that the Villans could opt to offload the 25-year-old to balance their books.

"Their books are worrying. From a Villa point of view, if they don’t get Champions League football, the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz could want to leave. I know for a fact that Arsenal are looking at Luiz," said Robinson.

He continued:

“If Villa were in a situation where they had to balance the books, Ramsey and Luiz bring you £100million between them at least – there’s your books balanced. Fans won’t want to hear that though.”

The Brazilian could be the perfect partner for Declan Rice at the Emirates.

Arsenal want a hefty fee for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale could leave the Emirates this summe.

Arsenal are likely to demand more than £30 million for the services of Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The English goalkeeper is expected to leave this summer in search of greener pastures after dropping behind David Raya in the pecking order. The Spanish custodian joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford last year and looks set to sign a permanent deal this year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts warned that clubs will be reluctant to pay over the odds for the 25-year-old.

"Aaron Ramsdale’s future will certainly be one of the headline acts of the summer window. I’m certain he will leave, because Arsenal will sign David Raya on a permanent basis for £27million, barring any sort of major injury issue between now and then obviously. And we’ve seen this season that having two keepers of that stature just doesn’t really work," wrote Watts.

He continued:

"One was always going to go and from the moment Raya was established as No.1, it was always going to be Ramsdale to depart. Arsenal will want big money for him. They spent £30m to bring him in from Bournemouth and he has established himself as a top international keeper since then. But it will be difficult. Clubs, aside from a select few, are not flush with money right now due to the profit and sustainability regulations."

Ramsdale has appeared just 11 times across competitions for the north London side this season, registering three clean sheets.