Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners failed with an effort to sign Finnish star, Egyptian midfielder set to stay at the Emirates, and more - 8th September 2021

Arsenal are preparing to face Norwich at the Emirates on Saturday and are well aware that nothing less than three points will suffice. The Gunners are 20th in the league table and face 19th placed Norwich side. The Canaries, like their opponents, have lost all three opening games of the season. Mikel Arteta knows that a fourth consecutive loss could cost him his job.

Arsenal attempted to sign a Finnish midfielder in vain over the summer. The Gunners turned down an offer for an Egyptian midfielder, who looks set to stay at the club.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 8 September 2021.

Arsenal failed with an effort to sign Glen Kamara

Arsenal attempted to sign former midfielder Glen Kamara this summer, according to Football Insider. The Finnish star is engaged in a contract standoff with Rangers, as he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Ibrox.

The Gunners were eager to take advantage of the situation, but a move failed to materialize. Kamara joined the Scottish side in January 2019 for just £50,000, but soon became an integral part of Steven Gerard’s setup.

The Finnish star is a product of the Arsenal academy and signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in 2014. However, he failed to break into the first team, featuring just once for the London side. Kamara left the Premier League side to join Dundee in the summer of 2017 but has come into his own since arriving at Ibrox.

Glen Kamara admits there was transfer interest in him from various clubs over the summer - but insists he remains committed to the club.



“From what I know, there has been some interest from different teams in different leagues. I know that, but my full focus is on the Rangers." pic.twitter.com/5BBmKmK9Jh — Rangers FC & Linfield FC (@bluesbrothers86) September 7, 2021

His performances for Rangers caught the eye of Arsenal, who offered him a five-year deal. However, the move could not progress for various reasons and the Gunners ended up opting for Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Scottish side, meanwhile, are eager to tie down Kamara to a new deal, but the player recently hinted that his future remains unresolved.

Mohamed Elneny set to stay at the Emirates

Mohamed Elneny is all set to stay at the Emirates after Arsenal turned down an offer from Galatasaray, according to Football London. The Egyptian is wanted by the Turkish giants, but the Gunners are reluctant to let him leave unless their valuation is met. Mikel Arteta remains a fan of Elneny but could allow him to leave before the Turkish transfer window closes on 8th September.

Arsenal are planning to install Ainsley Maitland-Niles in his preferred role in midfield, which could push the Egyptian further down the pecking order at the Emirates. However, unless the Gunners receive a suitable bid for the player, Elneny will stay at the club.

Arsenal promote academy duo to first-team training

Arsenal have promoted academy midfielders James Olayinka and Tim Akinola to first-team training as they prepare for the weekend’s tie against Norwich City, Chris Wheaton reports. Mikel Arteta is missing a few players due to international duty and has turned to his academy as a result.

Tim Akinola also trained with the first team.



The midfielder was initially expected to go out on loan this season.



Another exciting midfield talent. pic.twitter.com/xOjXFQzxlx — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 7, 2021

Olayinka spent last season on loan at Southend United and managed two goals from 20 appearances. Akinola, on the other hand, was all set to leave on loan this summer before the Gunners decided to keep him at the club.

