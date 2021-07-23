Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify £10m Rangers star as Ruben Neves alternative, star midfielder signs new contract, and more - 23rd July 2021

Arsenal have shown their intent this summer by already completing moves for Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Gunners are eager to avoid a repeat of last season, where they finished eighth in the Premier League and failed to stamp their authority in domestic cups or Europe.

The London side will not be taking part in European competitions in the upcoming campaign as a result and Mikel Arteta is desperate to turn things around.

Arsenal are planning for more additions to the squad this summer, with the Spaniard eager to bolster his midfield ahead of the new season. The Gunners are also determined to keep hold of their current stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 23 July 2021.

Arsenal identify £10m Rangers star as Ruben Neves alternative

Glen Kamara

Arsenal have identified Glen Kamara as an alternative to Ruben Neves, according to Give Me Sport. The Finnish midfielder has been in brilliant form for Rangers of late and helped the Gers lift the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Kamara was a constant feature of Steven Gerrard’s side and started 28 of the 38 league games. The Gunners have held an interest in their former player since April and the Finnish midfielder also caught the eye with his performances in the group stages of Euro 2020.

PL giants want Gers star despite £17.2m transfer and new deal for £30m-rated star - report https://t.co/Tje1i6qcYb — Rangers News (@rangersnewsuk) July 23, 2021

Arsenal are eager to bring Neves to the Emirates but have fallen behind Manchester United in the race for the Portuguese. Mikel Arteta has been forced to make contingency plans and the Gunners have turned to their former player as a result. Kamara managed just one appearance for the Premier League side during his 2-year stay before leaving in 2017.

Arsenal may dive for him if their pursuit of Neves ends in disappointment and could secure his services for around £10m.

Star midfielder signs new contract

Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has ended all speculation regarding his future by penning a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The Englishman was the subject of interest from Aston Villa, who had two bids for the player turned down by the Gunners.

Arsenal have handed the Englishman the coveted No. 10 shirt to relay their confidence in him. Smith Rowe played a pivotal role for the Gunners last season and Mikel Arteta will be hoping the 20-year-old can walk in the footsteps of legends like Mesut Ozil and Dennis Bergkamp.

Arsenal retain interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender

Edmond Tapsoba

Arsenal have retained an interest in Edmond Tapsoba, according to The Sport Review via Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are close to securing the services of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, however that has not stopped them from monitoring the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

During the Here We Go podcast, Romano confirmed Arsenal have reached an agreement with the Seagulls for White. However, the acclaimed sports journalist also added that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Tapsoba.

“For the future, they [Arsenal] will continue to look at and keep tabs on Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen. He is a player they love. At the moment, they decided to go with Ben White,” said Romano.

