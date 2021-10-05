Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify Premier League duo as Alexandre Lacazette replacement, club plotting move for Italian striker next summer, and more - 5th October 2021

Arsenal's struggles in front of goal this campaign continued, as they were shut out by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Gunners have managed just five goals in seven appearances, highlighting a problem from last season that Mikel Arteta has failed to resolve.

Arsenal have identified two Premier League strikers as possible replacements for Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners are planning to sign an Italian striker for free next summer when his contract with Torino expires.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 5 October 2021.

Arsenal identify Dominic Calvert- Lewin and Ollie Watkins as Alexandre Lacazette replacement

Arsenal have shortlisted Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a possible replacement for Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal have shortlisted Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins as possible replacements for the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Sun. The Frenchman looks set to leave the Emirates next summer when his current contract expires. The Gunners are already working to secure his replacement and have identified the Premier League duo as possible candidates for the job.

Calvert-Lewin has been impressive for Everton in recent seasons and signed a new contract with the Toffees last year. Everton would hate to lose their main man and Arsenal will have to invest upwards of £50m to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

Securing Watkins will be no walk in the park either, with Aston Villa in no mood to sell the Englishman. The club invested £28m on the 25-year-old last year and he is expected to cost a fortune too.

However, the Gunners remain desperate to add more firepower to their front line. Arsenal are planning to bring in a young striker to compete with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and subsequently replace him. The Gunners could even allow Lacazette to leave in January, but that will only happen if an able replacement can be secured in the same month.

Gunners plotting move for Andrea Belotti next summer

Arsenal are planning a Bosman move for Andrea Belotti next summer

Arsenal are planning a Bosman move for Andrea Belotti next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners' search for a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette has taken them to Serie A. Belotti has been a tremendous servant to Torino since joining in 2015. The 27-year-old has 106 goals and 28 assists from 231 appearances for the Serie A side.

Arsenal believe such a figure could be a great fit for their attack. The fact that the Italian could be available for free next summer will be the cherry on the pie. Belotti has appeared 39 times for his nation, scoring 12 goals and was part of the Italian squad that won Euro 2020.

Arsenal interested in Israeli forward

Arsenal have turned their attention to Israeli forward Eran Zahavi

Arsenal have turned their attention to Israeli forward Eran Zahavi, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners are mulling over a move for the 34-year-old as their search for a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette continues. Zahavi has enjoyed a late surge in his career after arriving at PSV Eindhoven last year.

The Israeli has registered 24 goals and nine assists from 50 appearances for the Dutch side. Arsenal have been impressed with his exploits and are considering a move to bring him to the Emirates, despite the player's relatively advanced age.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee