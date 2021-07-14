Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners inching closer to Ligue 1 star, club dealt blow in pursuit of Real Madrid ace, and more - 14th July 2021

Arsenal began their pre-season preparations with a disappointing 1-2 defeat at the hands of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian at Easter Road in a friendly on Tuesday. The game was rife with missed chances and mistakes, with Emile Smith Rowe’s 82nd-minute goal the only bright spot in an inauspicious outing.

The Gunners did not appear to be in the best of shape and that will only add to the frustrations of Mikel Arteta. Arsenal are invested in strengthening their squad this summer, with a new midfielder high up on their agenda. A disappointing start to the pre-season will force them to step up their efforts.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 14 July 2021.

Arsenal inching closer to Ligue 1 star

Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are close to completing a deal for Houssem Aouar, according to Four Four Two via The Sun. The Frenchman was also linked with the Gunners last season before a move broke down at the eleventh hour and forced the Premier League side to opt for Thomas Partey instead.

Mikel Arteta has reignited his interest in the Lyon star this summer, who is also wanted by Athletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is Arsenal who are leading the race for his signature at the moment, even though they have work to do to ensure the deal materializes.

The Gunners are eager for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Dani Ceballos back at Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell and Matteo Guendouzi joining Marseille on loan.

The futures of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are also up in the air and Arteta wants to bolster his central midfield options. Aouar has emerged as an option and negotiations are progressing at a steady pace.

Gunners dealt blow in pursuit of Real Madrid ace

Isco

Napoli have accidentally hinted that Arsenal target Isco is close to a move to Naples, The Express reports. The Serie A giants put up a tweet that read “ Isco – Google search” and then promptly deleted it. Their activity hints that they have joined the race for the Spaniard’s signature, which will be a big blow for Arsenal.

The Gunners are hoping to secure the services of the Real Madrid star, who has a year left in his contract and could be available for just £6m. AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the player, who could be sold by Los Blancos this summer and now Napoli have been added to that list.

However, Champions League football could be a factor in Isco’s final decision and that could see Arsenal miss out on signing the player.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal duo will stay at the club

Hibernian v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of Hibernian, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock will stay at the Emirates next season.

“Without a question. Yes. He (Emile Smith Rowe) will stay here. 100%” said Arteta. “Joe is also part of our plans, he’s our player and in the time that he is here we will try to make the most out of him."

