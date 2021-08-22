Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate contact for Real Madrid star, club receive blow in chase for Inter Milan ace, and more - 22nd August 2021

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Sunday for a highly anticipated encounter. The two sides have endured contrasting fortunes at the start of the season, with the Blues arriving on the back of a stellar 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners will be desperate for a win after their disappointing defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Arsenal are interested in a Real Madrid forward this summer, while they have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of an Argentinean star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 22, 2021.

Arsenal initiate contact for Real Madrid star

Arsenal have turned their attention to Marco Asensio

Arsenal have initiated contact with Real Madrid for Marco Asensio, according to The Mirror via Fichajes.

The Gunners recently completed a move for Martin Odegaard from Los Blancos. However, Mikel Arteta could raid the Santiago Bernabeu for the Norwegian's teammate now.

Asensio has struggled for form and fitness in recent seasons. Real Madrid are not desperate to offload him but will consider a move for the right price.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the Spaniard, but the Gunners have shown the most desire to acquire his services. Arteta is confident that Asensio will be a perfect fit for his tactics at the Emirates.

Latest Arsenal transfer gossip🔽 https://t.co/375jwgMDqw — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 22, 2021

Arsenal have already been in touch with Los Blancos, who want around £35 million for the Spaniard. The Gunners have already invested a hefty amount in transfers this summer, but Arteta is still pushing for a few more additions to his squad.

The Premier League side are counting on their cordial relationship with the La Liga giants to complete a move for Asensio.

Gunners receive blow in chase for Inter Milan ace

Lautaro Martinez has turned down a chance to join Arsenal this summer

Arsenal's pursuit of Lautaro Martinez looks set to end in disappointment. Giuseppe Marotta, Inter Milan's chief executive, has revealed that the Argentinean has no intentions of leaving the Serie A giants this summer.

Martinez has been linked with the Gunners of late, with Mikel Artera eager to make him the focal point of the attack.

Arsenal were among a host of clubs monitoring the Nerazzurri striker. However, Marotta claimed that Martinez was willing to stay despite interest in his services.

"He is one of those players who explicitly wanted to stay with us, despite having had offers from other clubs," said Marotta.

Inter CEO Marotta confirms Lautaro won’t join Tottenham: “Lautaro Martinez has decided to stay at Inter, he strongly wants to stay also with many clubs approaching us with official bids to sign Lautaro. We’re so proud”, he told DAZN. 🔵 #Inter #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2021

Arsenal preparing to offload Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac is all set to leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are all set to offload Sead Kolasinac, according to The Metro. The Bosnian left-back is in the final 12 months of his current contract and has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has not included the player in his plans for this season and the Gunners are desperate to offload him.

Kolasinac is closing in on a permanent move to Fenerbahce. If completed, the move will reunite him with his good friend Mesut Ozil.

