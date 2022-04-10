Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate contact with Real Madrid star; club want €30 million for Nicolas Pepe, and more - 9 April 2022

Arsenal stumbled to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta's side remain fifth in the league standings after 30 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated contact with a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, the north London side want €30 million for Nicolas Pepe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 9th April 2022:

Arsenal initiate contact with Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated contact with Eden Hazard's camp, according to Caught Offside via Foot Mercato. The Belgian has cut a sorry figure since joining Real Madrid in 2019. The La Liga giants are willing to let him leave this summer. The Gunners want to bring him back to the Premier League.

Hazard enjoyed a fruitful run with Chelsea after arriving in 2012. He emerged as one of the most feared attackers in the league, earning admirers at Los Blancos. The Spanish giants broke the bank for the 31-year-old, but their trust has not been vindicated so far. The Belgian has been plagued by injuries and poor form during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu thus far.

However, Arteta believes a change in scenario could help Hazard rediscover his form. The Spaniard is planning to take the 31-year-old to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners have already begun talks with the player's entourage regarding a possible loan move, with an obligation to buy. Real Madrid are aware that the Belgian's value has dipped due to his struggles in Spain.

Los Blancos are willing to offload him on loan, with hopes that regular game time can help raise his stock. Hazard's current contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2024. He could drop further down the pecking order with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer. As such, a move to the Emirates makes sense.

Arteta is looking to add more firepower to his attack and hopes to unleash the Belgian next season. However, the move could test Hazard's loyalty to Chelsea. It could also be a departure from Arteta's recent strategy of targeting younger players.

Gunners want €30 million for Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal could be willing to let Nicolas Pepe leave for €30 million this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Ivorian has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates and is an isolated figure at the club right now. He is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the future. The Spaniard has overseen a mass exodus since taking charge of the north London side, and Pepe could be the next to face the axe.

The Gunners are planning to reinvest in their attack this summer, and the Ivorian is likely to be surplus to requirements. Despite his recent struggles at the Emirates, the 26-year-old's stock remains high. His current contract expires in 2024, but he is likely to be picked up by potential suitors this summer.

Arsenal face AC Milan competition for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Arsenal could face competition from AC Milan for Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spaniard is likely to leave this summer after struggling for game time under manager Carlo Ancelotti. He could drop further down the pecking order at Real Madrid once Kylian Mbappe completes his much-touted move.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Spaniard and want to take him to the Emirates. Asensio could be an upgrade on the faltering Nicolas Pepe in Arteta's squad. However, AC Milan are also eager to take the player to the San Siro and could give the north London side a run for their money.

Edited by Bhargav