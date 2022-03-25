Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate negotiations with Benfica star; club urged to secure Villarreal defender, and more - 25 March 2022

Arsenal are expected to invest heavily in the transfer market this summer. The north London side refrained from investing in January but are likely to make amends at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated negotiations with a Benfica striker. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been urged to secure the services of a Villarreal defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 25th March 2022:

Arsenal initiate negotiations with Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is a wanted man ahead of the summer.

Arsenal have initiated negotiations to facilitate a move for Darwin Nunez this summer, according to The Express. The Uruguayan has been on fire this season for Benfica. His superb form has earned him admiration from clubs around Europe, including the Gunners.

Nunez joined Benfica in the summer of 2020 and enjoyed a decent debut campaign, scoring 14 goals from 44 games. He has hit a higher gear this season, having found the back of the net 26 times in 33 appearances. The Portuguese side are likely to have a tough time keeping their prized asset at the club beyond the summer.

The Gunners are among the clubs eager to secure Nunez's services. Manager Mikel Arteta is planning to add a new striker to his roster this summer. The Spaniard wants an upgrade on captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom are likely to leave this summer on free transfers. Arteta has Nunez among his preferred targets.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal have began the process of signing 22-year-old forward Darwin Núñez from Benfica. He has 26 goals in 33 appearances this season. He is valued at around €80m, reports



record.pt/futebol/futebo… Arsenal have began the process of signing 22-year-old forward Darwin Núñez from Benfica. He has 26 goals in 33 appearances this season. He is valued at around €80m, reports @Record_Portugal 🇺🇾 Arsenal have began the process of signing 22-year-old forward Darwin Núñez from Benfica. He has 26 goals in 33 appearances this season. He is valued at around €80m, reports @Record_Portugal. record.pt/futebol/futebo…

The Premier League side have already begun talks with the player's entourage to understand the Uruguayan's demands. Benfica are likely to demand €80 million for his signature. Arsenal are planning to strike a deal with the 22-year-old before initiating negotiations with the Portuguese side.

The Gunners are likely to try and negotiate a discounted deal for Nunez but could face competition from Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United. Benfica have reportedly rejected an offer from the Hammers in January and are waiting for a big-money offer for their prized asset.

Kevin Campbell urges Gunners to secure Pau Torres

Pau Torres could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has urged his former team to hijack a move for Pau Torres. The Spanish defender has been rock-solid for Villarreal and has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He was also on Man Utd and Man City list one year ago... and top clubs will be back this summer. Pau Torres means talent and loyalty. Pau refused an important contract bid from Tottenham last summer as he wanted to play UCL with the club of his life, Villarreal. 🟡 #Villarreal He was also on Man Utd and Man City list one year ago... and top clubs will be back this summer. Pau Torres means talent and loyalty. Pau refused an important contract bid from Tottenham last summer as he wanted to play UCL with the club of his life, Villarreal. 🟡 #VillarrealHe was also on Man Utd and Man City list one year ago... and top clubs will be back this summer. https://t.co/00nVsVP5XO

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Torres would fit Spur to a T.

"He’s a very good player. I think he’d suit Spurs down to the ground. He’s a quality footballer. I’d like to see Arsenal interested in him as well as Spurs. Mikel Arteta probably knows of him, but all you can say is watch this space," said Campbell.

He continued:

“He’d fit into that Spurs system, the back three. Antonio Conte wants quality in these positions, and in his squad, and he certainly fits the bill."

Mikel Arteta monitoring Kerem Akturkoglu

Kerem Akturkoglu has caught the eye at Galatasaray.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Kerem Akturkoglu, according to Turkish news outlet Aksam. The Turkey international has caught the eye with Galatasaray this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up nine more from 44 games. The Gunners are eager to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

Arteta wants a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who has struggled for form this season. The Spaniard is impressed by Akturkoglu, who could fill the boots of the Ivorian. However, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 23-year-old and could provide stiff competition for his signature.

