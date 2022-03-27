Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate talks with Barcelona ace; Bukayo Saka tipped to get a raise, and more - 26 March 2022

Arsenal remain well placed to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. The north London side are fourth in the Premier League standings after 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated talks with a Barcelona ace regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has tipped Bukayo Saka to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th March 2022:

Arsenal initiate talks with Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated talks with Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito TV. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with Barcelona. The Gunners are planning to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in January but ended up staying at the club. He has rediscovered his mojo under Xavi, registering one goal and seven assists in his last six league games. While Barcelona could be tempted to consider his contract renewal, the Frenchman's future remains up in the air for now. The Gunners are planning to capitalise on the situation.

Manager Mikel Arteta is putting together a fast and fluid front three at the Emirates. The Spaniard is looking to shore up his options in attack this summer. Nicolas Pepe has struggled to justify his price tag and is likely to be offloaded at the end of the season. Arsenal have identified Dembele as a possible replacement.

The Gunners showed interest in the Frenchman in January, but the 24-year-old turned down a move to the Emirates. However, with Arteta close to securing UEFA Champions League football next season, a move in the summer could appeal to Dembele.

The player's agent has already been in touch with the north London side to chalk out the details of a Bosman move. However, it remains to be seen if his demands of a €20 million annual package appeals to the Gunners.

Kevin Campbell tips Bukayo Saka to get a raise

Bukayo Saka has caught the eye at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell has tipped Bukayo Saka to get a big raise on his new contract. The Englishman has been outstanding recently, having scored ten times across competitions this season. Arsenal want to tie him down to a new contract amid interest from clubs around Europe.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Saka doesn't deserve to become the highest paid player at the Emirates but warrants a new deal. He said:

"Saka deserves a new deal, but he doesn’t deserve to be up there with Thomas Partey. Look, he is a young, talented player, but he is not on that level yet. I don’t know what he is earning now, but he will get a big rise. It will be significant, I’m sure. Saka will not be one of the top earners at the club, though. He needs to do a bit more to earn that," said Campbell.

He continued:

“He is doing so well that he has earned a new contract, and if (he) continues on this trajectory, he will earn another new deal. That is the way it has to work. You don’t just make a young, gifted player the top earner. You only get that if you do crazy things. We have seen Arsenal hand out these big contracts in the past to their detriment. It has been a problem. I think they will take a more clever approach with Saka."

Saka is contracted with the Gunners till 2024.

William Saliba opens up on his future

William Saliba is not rulling out a stay at Marseille.

William Saliba has hinted that a permanent stay at Marseille could be on the cards. The Frenchman has enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with the Ligue 1 side so far but is expected to return to the Emirates this summer.

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by Football London, Saliba said that a decision on his future has not been taken yet. He said:

"No, but I never hid that I felt good here. I don't know my future; there are two months left; the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Conference League."

He continued:

"I think there will be discussions afterwards, at the end of May-beginning of June, with Arsenal and Marseille; we will decide at that time. But it is sure that continuing here would not be a bad idea; on the contrary, I know the city, my teammates, my coach. But it's not just up to me."

Saliba has made 40 appearances across competitions for Marseille this season.

