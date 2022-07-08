Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Bayer Leverkusen forward; club planning £30 million move for Leicester City midfielder, and more - July 8, 2022

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season. Manager Mikel Arteta has already made quite a few additions to his squad as he aims to break into the top four next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Bayer Leverkusen forward. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning a £30 million move for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 8, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Moussa Diaby

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Arsenal are interested in Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke. The Gunners are eager to upgrade their attack this summer and have identified Raphinha as a prime target. However, their pursuit of the Brazilian has been a frustrating affair, with the player itching to join Barcelona instead.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || Arsenal very likely to have Bayer Leverkusen Winger, Moussa Diaby, on their transfer shortlist [Via - || Arsenal very likely to have Bayer Leverkusen Winger, Moussa Diaby, on their transfer shortlist [Via - @SportsPeteO ]. 🚨 || Arsenal very likely to have Bayer Leverkusen Winger, Moussa Diaby, on their transfer shortlist [Via - @SportsPeteO].

The north London side have now turned their attention to Diaby, who has been on a roll for Bayer Leverkusen of late. The 23-year-old ended the last campaign with 17 goals from 42 games across competitions, earning admiration from the Premier League giants.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said Diaby is a sought-after player this summer.

“Diaby is probably on the list of a number of top clubs who are looking at attacking wingers this summer, and I’m sure Arsenal are no different," said O'Rourke.

He added:

“Obviously, they tried for Raphinha, but it looks like he wants only to join Barcelona, so I’m sure they’re looking at other potential targets. And Diaby, as I said, will be on the list of a lot of top clubs because he’s been a proven performer for Leverkusen and also for France.”

Gunners planning £30 million move for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is edging closer to the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning a £30 million move for Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun.

Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield and has had his eyes on the Belgian for a while now. The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Leicester City since arriving at the club in 2019. He has registered 24 goals and as many assists for them in 158 games across competitions, attracting the attention of the Gunners.

Arsenal Transfer Talk @transfertalkAFC #afc Arsenal are preparing a £30m bid for Youri Tielemans which would be enough for Leicester to let the Belgian join the gunners, personal terms already accepted, Youri wants Arsenal. Arsenal are preparing a £30m bid for Youri Tielemans which would be enough for Leicester to let the Belgian join the gunners, personal terms already accepted, Youri wants Arsenal. 🔜 🇧🇪 #afc https://t.co/80yBESBEDU

The Gunners are now ready to follow up their interest with a concrete bid. Tielemans has emerged as a cheaper alternative to Ruben Neves, who is priced at £75 million.

Leicester are not actively looking to offload their prized asset. However, the Belgian is in the final year of his contract, and his reluctance to sign an extension has left the Foxes with little choice but to try and offload him this summer.

Arsenal monitoring Alex Grimaldo

Alex Grimaldo (right) is a sought-after player this summer.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alex Grimaldo, according to The Record via Sport Witness. Arteta is in the market for a new left-back this summer, following Nuno Tavares' failure to hit the ground running since arriving last year. The Spanish manager wants more cover for Kieran Tierney, who has suffered with fitness issues.

Grimaldo fits the bill but is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Benfica but is stalling an extension. The Portuguese side are willing to offload him for €7.5 million, and the Gunners have already enquired about his availability.

However, the north London side may have to ward off competition from Lyon, among others, to secure his signature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far