Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Benfica striker; Frenkie de Jong advised to move to Emirates, more - December 11, 2022

Arsenal are expected to invest in January to bolster their quest to win the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has taken his team to the top of the league after 14 games, five points clear of holders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the Gunners are interested in a Benfica striker. Elsewhere, former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has advised Frenkie de Jong to move to the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 11, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Goncalo Ramos, according to Dean Jones. The Portuguese exploded into the scene with a blockbuster debut for his nation at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old scored a hat-trick against Switzerland to help Portugal reach the quarterfinals.

Ramos failed to strike a chord against Morocco, though, as his team endured a shock 1-0 defeat. However, he remains in demand ahead of the winter transfer window. The player's age also makes him an idle acquisition for the Gunners, who're looking for a new striker.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Gonçalo Ramos scores the first hat-trick of the World Cup on his first World Cup start! Gonçalo Ramos scores the first hat-trick of the World Cup on his first World Cup start! 🎩 https://t.co/OtJLQZsYtl

In his column for Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Portuguese is likely to cost a small fortune.

"Man-of-the-moment Goncalo Ramos looks a golden ticket that could move anywhere from Benfica – but he has a big release clause and holds more value than ever. Look out for interest from Leeds, Southampton and Wolves but also Newcastle, Arsenal and Man United," wrote Jones.

Ramos has appeared 21 times for Benfica this season across ompetitions, scoring 14 goals and setting up six more.

Ryan Babel advises Emirates move to Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong could be on the move in 2023.

Ryan Babel has advised Frenkie de Jong to join Arsenal. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona this year, with Manchester United among the favourites to lap him up. The Gunners, meanwhile, are also in the market for midfield additions in January.

Arteta would love a player of De Jong's calibre in his roster. In a recent conversation, Babel said that he doesn’t want his compatriot to move to Old Trafford.

"For Frenkie, I do not recommend that he go to United in all honesty. At least not today. He needs a team that wants to play football, real football on the ground. Yes, Manchester United have a manager who eventually, if they have the players, he can do that," said Babel.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd



380 - Rodrigo De Paul (86% passing accuracy).

310 - Aurélien Tchouaméni (95%)

283 - Pedri González (92%)

265 - Frenkie de Jong (89%) The four players to have attempted the most passes as midfielders at the 2022 World Cup play in LaLiga:380 - Rodrigo De Paul(86% passing accuracy).310 - Aurélien Tchouaméni(95%)283 - Pedri González(92%)265 - Frenkie de Jong(89%) The four players to have attempted the most passes as midfielders at the 2022 World Cup play in LaLiga:380 - Rodrigo De Paul 🇦🇷 (86% passing accuracy).310 - Aurélien Tchouaméni 🇫🇷 (95%)283 - Pedri González 🇪🇸 (92%)265 - Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 (89%) https://t.co/bBIyM0xtMM

Instead, the former Liverpool man said that he would prefer De Jong to join Manchester City or the Gunners.

"So far they have shown signs that Erik ten Hag knows what to do, but so far it's not the level of what he's done at Ajax. So for Frenkie, if you go from Barcelona to United, I think it's a step back. I prefer to see him in a team like City, or even Arsenal too," said Babel.

De Jong bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as the Netherlands lost on penalties to Argentina in the Round of 16 after a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Gunners planning to sign a striker next year, says Dean Jones

Arsenal are in the market for a new striker, according to Dean Jones. The Gunners are expected to looking for a new No. 9 to boost their Premier League title pursuit. Gabriel Jesus' injury picked up at the World Cup has made a new striker the need of the hour.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Arsenal need a stop-gap striking option to enable Jesus to walk back into the team once he regains fitness.

"They are beginning to scope out the market for opportunities but need a sensible option because when Jesus returns, he will go straight back in as the focal point of the side. There is little time to blend someone into the system, and Jesus had a really good run-up to the season because he joined so early," said Jones.

Jesus is expected to be out for a few months after successful knee surgery.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes