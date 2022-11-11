Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Borussia Monchengladbach forward; Mikel Arteta opens up on January plans, and more - November 11, 2022

Arsenal will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux on Saturday (November 12). The north London side will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Borussia Monchengladbach forward. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the club could be active in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 11, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Milan Live via Caught Offside.

Arteta is reportedly looking to add more bite to his attack and has zeroed in on the French forward. The 25-year-old has hit peak form for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and has registered 12 goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Arsenal,AC Milan and Aston Villa are interested in signing Marcus Thuram ( @MilanLiveIT Arsenal,AC Milan and Aston Villa are interested in signing Marcus Thuram (@MilanLiveIT)🌗 https://t.co/Ew60vlqlHF

His performances have forced clubs around Europe to take note, and Arsenal have now joined the party.

Arteta has already brought in Gabriel Jesus this summer but is aware that he needs more quality in the final third to compete for silverware. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Thuram but so are Aston Villa and AC Milan.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his Monchengladbach contract, and there could be a scramble for his signature in January.

Mikel Arteta opens up on January plans

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal could dive in for new players in January. The Gunners are atop the Premier League but bowed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek. With player injuries and a FIFA World Cup break to contend with, the Gunners squad could be stretched thin in the second half of the season.

Speaking after the midweek defeat, Arteta admitted that his squad is short of personnel.

"That’s the squad that we have and we have to utilise in the best possible way, and today we came short, especially because we didn’t do what we have to do in both boxes to win a football match. We paid that price. It’s the same squad as when we win," said Arteta.

He continued:

“I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It’s what we have. If everyone’s available, and no one is injured we are OK, but the moment there is, we know what it is. It’s nothing new. I think I said it the first day after the transfer window."

The Spanish manager also added that the Gunners will be in the market to look for opportunities.

"That’s a window that is open. We’ll have to discuss the opportunities that we have, the capacity that we have for any changes and be on the market for opportunities because we don’t know what’s going to happen the last game before the World Cup. So it’s a lot of options that are open," said Arteta.

Arsenal have won 11 of their 13 league games this season.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Seko Fofana future

Seko Fofana has admirers at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Seko Fofana could be on the move next year. The Ivorian midfielder has been a consistent performer for Lens recently. Arsenal are on the lookout for midfield options and have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc ✍️| @FabrizioRomano : “There’s been some speculation in recent days linking Seko Fofana as a target for Arsenal. I don’t know yet where he’ll end up. Seko Fofana has new agent now and he’s obviously working to find solutions for 2023.” [ @caughtoffside ✍️| @FabrizioRomano: “There’s been some speculation in recent days linking Seko Fofana as a target for Arsenal. I don’t know yet where he’ll end up. Seko Fofana has new agent now and he’s obviously working to find solutions for 2023.” [@caughtoffside] #afc

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Fofana is likely to cost around €40 million.

"There’s been some speculation in recent days linking Seko Fofana as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool. I don’t know yet where he’ll end up, but I can give my current understanding of his situation," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Seko Fofana has new agent now, and he’s obviously working to find solutions for 2023. At the moment, it is still early, nothing advanced, but he can be an opportunity not just for Premier League clubs (but) also in other leagues. His price tag could be around €40m."

Fofana has appeared six times for Lens this season, scoring twice.

