Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Everton star; club receive blow in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen ace, and more - 1 April 2022

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park on Monday to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards have won four of their last five games in the league and will be look to take all three points against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in an Everton star. Elsewhere, the north London giants have received a setback in their quest to sign a Bayer Leverkusen ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 1st April 2022:

Arsenal interested in Richarlison

Richarlison is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are monitoring Richarlison, according to Give Me Sport via Dean Jones. Arteta is looking to shore up his attack this summer. Richarlison has been a regular feature for Everton recently and has emerged as an option for the Spaniard.

Richarlison arrived at Goodison Park in 2018 and has since been one of the Toffees’ better players. His ability to play through the middle as well as the left forward positions has been quite helpful for the Merseyside club.

The 24-year-old has been out of form this season, though, managing just five goals across competitions. However, that has not deterred the Gunners, who remain eager to secure his signature.

The north London side are likely to let both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave the club this summer. Arteta is looking for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club in January. The Spaniard has now added Richarlison to the list of possible targets. The Brazilian's versatility could endear him to the Gunners, who are putting together a fluid attack.

The player is also generating interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, though. However, Jones believes the Gunners could move for the Brazilian this summer.

“I know that Richarlison is one player being pushed in their direction at the moment, and I know that is one that has probably got legs," said Jones.

The Brazilian's £45 million valuation could pose a problem in any potential deal, though. The north London side are likely to try and sign him on a cut-price deal. However, the report also adds that Richarlison's attitude issues could present a dilemma for Arteta.

Gunners receive blow in Patrik Schick pursuit

Patrik Schick has caught the eye in the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal have received a blow in their quest to sign Patrik Schick. The Gunners are eager to add a new number nine to their ranks this summer. Arteta has identified the Czech Republic international among his ideal options.

However, Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has ruled out a move for the 26-year-old. Speaking to Sky Germany, as cited by Goal, Carro said that Schick will stay at the club for the next few years.

"No, we will not sell Patrik Schick. There is no need to talk about that at all. We are very happy that he is with us, and we firmly count on him for the next few years," said Carro.

Schick, 26, has scored 20 league goals this season.

Danny Mills says Kieran Tierney unlikely to join Real Madrid

Kieran Tierney has generated attention from Real Madrid.

Danny Mills is not convinced Kieran Tierney will secure a move to Real Madrid. The Scottish full-back has caught the eye in the colours of Arsenal and has been linked with Los Blancos.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Tierney would have to emulate Roberto Carlos to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He’s been a bit in and out of the Arsenal team. I’m not sure how much truth there is to that. He’s clearly a good player, but stepping up to Real Madrid is a different level. In terms of scrutiny, the media, the pressure. When you look at some of the players who have gone there, you are expected to be a galactico straight away," said Mills.

He continued:

“You have to be Roberto Carlos. Real Madrid fans will demand him to be as good as Carlos. There is another level of expectancy. It would be an incredible move for him, but whether it will happen, I’m not convinced."

In 22 Premier League games this season, Tierney has bagged a goal and three assists.

