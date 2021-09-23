Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Los Blancos star, club monitoring Israeli international, and more - 23rd September 2021

Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup by beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 on Wednesday. The Gunners went ahead in the 11th minute through an Alexandre Lacazette penalty. Emile Smith Rowe doubled the lead in the 77th minute while Eddie Nketiah put the game to bed with an 80th-minute strike.

As far as off-the-pitch action is concerned, Arsenal are interested in a Real Madrid striker who has struggled for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu for quite some time. The Gunners are monitoring an Israeli international who is expected to leave Shakhtar Donetsk next year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 23 September 2021.

Arsenal interested in Luka Jovic

Arsenal are interested in Luka Jovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Eurosport. The Gunners are ready to dive in for the Serbian in January as they look to end their goalscoring conundrum. Jovic has struggled for game time at Real Madrid and is looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants do not consider him to be part of their plans and are ready to offload him.

Jovic has managed just two goals and one assist in 35 appearances for Los Blancos since joining in 2019. His fortunes have not improved under Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to add a striker to their roster following the drop in form of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Frenchman is tipped to leave the club next summer when his current contract expires. The Gunners believe Jovic could eventually replace Lacazette when he departs.

However, Arsenal will face competition for the Serbian's signature from West Ham United. The Hammers are also looking to bolster their attack after failing to sign a striker in January. Unfortunately, the player prefers to go to Italy or Germany, so both Premier League clubs could miss out on him.

Gunners monitoring Manor Solomon

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Manor Solomon, according to The Hard Tackle via Asromalive. The Israeli international is expected to leave Shakhtar Donetsk either in January or next summer and the Gunners are among the clubs interested in his services. Solomon scored nine goals in 23 appearances in the league last season and has two years remaining on his current contract.

Arsenal were interested in the player in the summer and could attempt to prise him away next year. Aston Villa have had an official bid for the player rejected and are likely to compete with the Gunners for his services. The Ukrainian side could be willing to cash in on him next summer.

ikel Arteta confirms Charlie Patino debut only a matter of time

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal wonder kid Charlie Patino was close to securing his senior debut against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday. However, the Spaniard opted to give a few of his fringe players some game time.

"He was very close but in the end we decided that some players needed some minutes. It will happen with time."

Speaking after the game, Arteta confirmed that Patino will make his debut soon.

"He was very close but in the end we decided that some players needed some minutes. It will happen with time," said Arteta.

