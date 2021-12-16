Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Manchester United star, club asked to pay €25 million for Brazilian ace, and more - 16th December 2021

Arsenal overcame West Ham United on Wednesday to storm into fourth place in the Premier League. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe helped the Gunners to a 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Manchester United starlet who is unsettled at Old Trafford. The Gunners have to pay €25 million to secure the services of a Brazilian ace.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news as on 16 December 2021.

Arsenal interested in Mason Greenwood

Arsenal are interested in Mason Greenwood, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The 20-year-old is one of the brightest young talents to come out of the Manchester United academy in recent years. However, Greenwood is unsettled at Old Trafford under Ralf Rangnick and the Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest.

Greenwood rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and was given his first-team debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He featured heavily under the Norwegian but has struggled for game time under Rangnick. Arsenal are ready to lure him to London with the promise of regular football.

The Gunners are already hot on the heels of Anthony Martial. However, Arsenal are willing to turn their attention to Greenwood if he becomes available. The London side are ready to let both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave next summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future is also up in the air after he was stripped of the captaincy and kept out of the squad this week. It appears his association with the Gunners is coming to an unceremonious end.

The London side want to address their striker conundrum by roping in Greenwood. However, Arsenal will face competition from Barcelona for the 20-year-old's signature.

Gunners asked to pay €25 million for Yuri Alberto

Arsenal have been asked to pay €25 million to secure the services of Yuri Alberto, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal Brazil. The Brazilian is one of the most promising young players in the country.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Internacional since joining last year. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on him and want him in January. Arsenal are willing to offer €15 million for Alberto, who could be the ideal candidate to take over the mantle from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the Brazilian side will only let him leave for €25 million.

Arsenal receive praise for stance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal's stance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal's stance on the situation with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international was stripped of the club captaincy and removed from the squad due to a disciplinary breach.

B/R Football @brfootball BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and will not be selected to play West Ham BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and will not be selected to play West Ham https://t.co/0bywQUOL5a

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that this was a good example to set for the rest of the squad. He said:

"He’s just not having the impact that he had for Arsenal when he first joined. Arteta has stamped his authority. If he cannot accept it and turn it around, he will be left out and sold. That will go for any player at Arsenal. That’s a good stance, for me. You have to work hard for each other – or you’ll have to cut players loose."

