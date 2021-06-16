Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Premier League ace, club need to compromise to secure £35m midfielder and more - 16th June 2021

Arsenal will need to reinforce their midfield this summer, with many of their current midfielders linked with a move away from the club.

The Gunners want to add creativity to their squad ahead of next season and were hoping to seal a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard. The Real Madrid star impressed on loan for the second half of last season at the Emirates, but he looks set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta must turn his attentions elsewhere to fill the void that has existed in the squad since the departure of Mesut Ozil. Arsenal is willing to invest in players to suit their manager’s plans as the Spaniard seeks to revert to his preferred 4-3-3 system next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from June 16, 2021.

Arsenal interested in Premier League ace

James Maddison

Arsenal is interested in Leicester City’s James Maddison, according to Sports Lens via Chris Wheatley. The Gunners are determined to add a creative midfielder to their squad this summer and have been linked with quite a few names.

With Odegaard unlikely to arrive back at the Emirates, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Maddison, who Chelsea is also monitoring.

Seen some rumours about James Maddison to Arsenal tonight.



I'm told that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he's certainly a target - but the fee will be an issue.



Chelsea also want him if they lose Ziyech. 🔴 #AFC #CFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021

The Englishman registered 11 goals and 10 assists from 42 games for the Foxes in the 2020/21 season. He likes to operate in the No. 10 position but is equally comfortable in central midfield or from the left.

Arsenal has missed a goalscoring midfielder since the departure of Aaron Ramsey. They were recently beaten by Aston Villa to the signature of Emiliano Buendia and want to bring Maddison to the Emirates.

However, the Englishman is expected to cost them a fortune.

Arsenal need to compromise to secure £35m midfielder

Sander Berge

Arsenal will have to compromise on the terms of their proposed deal to sign Sander Berge, according to TBR Football. The Gunners are interested in the Norwegian and are locked in negotiations with Sheffield United for the player.

The Blades are willing to compromise on the terms of the deal but have refused to budge on their £35 million valuation of Berge.

Sheffield United previously wanted the whole fee to be paid upfront. However, they are now willing to accept the amount over the period of the contract, just as Arsenal desired.

The Blades also want the Gunners to remove any performance-related clauses from the offer that might be impossible to achieve.

Arsenal interested in English whiz kid

Arsenal is interested in Millwall’s teenage sensation Abdul Abdulmalik, according to The Hard Tackle via Football London. The 18-year-old has developed leaps and bounds in recent times and is also generating interest from Rangers and Swansea City.

The Gunners want to incorporate the Englishman into their under-23 setup and then ease him into the first team when the time is ripe.

Abdul Abdulmalik (18) is picking up heavy interest from top clubs as his contract expires this month...



Swansea, Rangers & Arsenal are all chasing him... & it’s no surprise after bagging 17 goals & 8 assists in 30 games for Milwall this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oxXqwuNwka — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) June 14, 2021

Abdulmalik is unlikely to sign a contract with Millwall, and Arsenal is eager to secure his signature. However, the Gunners will have to beat competition from his other suitors for the player's services.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar