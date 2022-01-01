Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners join race for Barcelona star; club interested in Brazilian ace, and more - 1 January 2022

Arsenal are expected to remain active in the January transfer window. The Gunners invested heavily in their squad last summer, but manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing further additions to his squad this year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined the race to sign a Barcelona contract rebel. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a Brazilian midfielder. On that note, here's take a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 1st January 2022.

Arsenal join race for Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to Foot Mercato. The Gunners are planning to reinforce their attack this year, and the Frenchman is on their wish list.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. He was brought in to replace Neymar, but failed to live up to expectations. His current contract expires at the end of the season, and Arsenal have joined the race to sign him for free.

The Gunners are looking for attacking reinforcements, given the uncertain futures of some of their current stars. Arsenal could try to offload Alexandre Lacazette this year, while Eddie Nketiah is also tipped to leave the Emirates. The Gunners, meanwhile, have frozen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their first team.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal ❗️Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto are free to legally negotiate with any club. They are allowed to sign pre-contracts for a free transfer next summer. ❗️Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto are free to legally negotiate with any club. They are allowed to sign pre-contracts for a free transfer next summer. https://t.co/DtCsVIZgSJ

Arsenal are expected to offload the Gabon international as well. Mikel Arteta wants to address the potential attacking void by investing in the market, and has his eyes on the Frenchman.

However, the Gunners are worried about Dembele's wage demands. It is believed Barcelona ended negotiations for his extension due to the 24-year-old's exorbitant salary expectations.

Arsenal are unlikely to break their wage structure to accommodate Dembele. As such, the Gunners might have to turn to alternate targets.

Gunners interested in Douglas Luiz

Arsenal are interested in Douglas Luiz.

Arsenal are interested in Douglas Luiz, according to ESPN. The Gunners are looking to add a holding midfielder to their roster this year. Mikel Arteta failed in his attempt to sign Jorginho in the summer of 2020. The Spaniard is now eager to make amends this year.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to @LaurensJulien , Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a holding midfielder - Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is on his radar. #Arsenal According to @LaurensJulien, Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a holding midfielder - Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is on his radar. #Arsenal https://t.co/nIjWbXIHVI

Douglas Luiz has been impressive for Villa so far, and fits the age profile of players targeted by Arteta.

Arsenal want a new player to take the place of Mohamed Elneny, who is expected to leave the Emirates this year. The Gunners have Luiz in their wish list, but might find it difficult to prise him away from Villa.

Arsenal talking to representatives of Denis Zakaria

Arsenal have initiated contact with the representatives of Denis Zakaria to facilitate his move this summer.

Arsenal have initiated contact with the representatives of Denis Zakaria to facilitate the player's move this summer, according to Fussball Transfers. The Gunners are eager to win the race for the Swiss international, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Borussia Monchengladbach in recent times. There's already a beeline for his services. The Gunners are hoping to steal a march on their rivals by acting swiftly.

Edited by Bhargav