Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Declan Rice pursuit; club eyeing Brahim Diaz, and more - March 25, 2023

Arsenal are the frontrunners to win the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, but the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are contempating a move for Brahim Diaz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 25, 2023:

Arsenal leading Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder has been outstanding for club and country recently, but his future at West Ham United is up in the air. The 24-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2024, but the Hammers have struggled to tie him down to a new deal.

It's quite likely that Rice could become available if he continues to stall a deal. The Gunners are among the clubs eyeing his situation with interest. The north London side have been on the rise under Arteta this season, and the Spaniard has assembled an enviable squad. However, central midfield remains an area in need of reinforcements, and Arsenal are looking to address the situation this summer.

Rice is their preferred choice for the role, but the Englishman is also being heavily courted by clubs around the league. However, the Gunners are leading the race for his signature at the moment. The 24-year-old has appeared 229 times for West Ham since rising through the ranks, registering 12 goals and 13 assists.

Gunners eyeing Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Brahim Diaz, according to Corriere dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final months of his loan spell with AC Milan and is due to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. However, the 23-year-old is unlikely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer, given that he could struggle for first-team opportunities.

The Gunners are plotting to make the most of the situation and lure Diaz to the Emirates. Arteta worked with the 23-year-old during their time together at Manchester City and is looking for a reunion this year.

Diaz has not set the stage alight at the San Siro but could rediscover his mojo at Arsenal. The Spaniard has registered 110 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 16 goals and setting up ten. His versatility could be an asset for Arteta.

Stijn Schaars heaps praise on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has gone from strength to strength this season at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard's former coach Stijn Schaars has spoken highly of the player's mentality.

The Norwegian midfielder has been in blistering form for Arsenal this season, amassing ten goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. He was handed the armband at the start of the season and has responded by guiding the Gunners atop the Premier League.

Speaking to ELF Voetbal, as cited by Sport Witness, Schaars said that Odegaard was fully committed to improving his physique as a youngster.

“He then started training at altitude like cyclists do. He did that with a personal trainer who also coached Sergio Ramos. Out of a fortnight’s holiday, he was training for 10 days,” said Schaars.

He added:

“Therein lies the crux of the story. Reaching the absolute top is really not in those two hours of training a day that everyone gets. It is about what your plan is to become the best and how you work on that throughout the day."

Schaars said that a healthy mix of potential and right attitude has helped Odegaard succeed.

“When I saw Martin a year later at Vitesse, he had much more impact because he had made such a huge step forward physically. With the right mindset and the potential on the pitch, performance comes naturally,” said Schaars.

The Norwegian will be crucial to the north London side's quest to win the league this season.

Poll : 0 votes