Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Goncalo Inacio race, club monitoring Amadou Onana, and more - December 27, 2023

Arsenal will host West Ham United at the Emirates on Thursday (December 28) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, the north London side are keeping a close eye on Amadou Onana.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from Decem 27, 2023.

Arsenal leading Goncalo Inacio race

Goncalo Inacio is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Goncalo Inacio, according to A Bola. The Portuguese defender has been a rock at the back for Sporting CP of late and has turned heads at clubs across the continent. Inacio has appeared 23 times in all competitions for the Portuguese club, registering six clean sheets.

The north London side are planning to add more steel to their backline in January. Mikel Arteta is well stocked at the back, with William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu a part of a stellar defensive unit.

However, Arteta desires a long-term partner for Saliba and has his eyes on Inacio. The Portuguese is valued at €60m and is also wanted by Liverpool. However, Arsenal are the favorites to lap him up in the winter.

Gunners monitoring Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Amadou Onana, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Gunners are in the market for midfield reinforcements amid the uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny. Onana is reportedly a target for Arteta, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Belgian midfielder. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones insisted that the Gunners are the likelier to sign the 22-year-old.

"A few Everton fans probably wanted to drive Onana to another club when he missed that penalty against Fulham in such miserable fashion but at the moment, as a club, they want to keep hold of him. At the end of the season, I do think there will be some potential for a transfer but when we directly assess his chances of joining Man United or Arsenal in January, the likelihood is slim," said Jones.

He continued:

"Of the two, I would say Arsenal would be more realistic though, given they are having a genuine look at this area of the field and have been drawing up reports on how he would fit into their set-up. But I have major reservations on how much Arsenal can invest and if the bulk of any transfer pot would be spent on the midfield."

Onana has appeared 18 times across competitions for Everton this season, scoring two goals and setting up one more.

Arsenal don't want to offload Eddie Nketiah in January, says journalist

Eddie Nketiah is linked with an exit from the Emirates

Arsenal will be reluctant to offload Eddie Nketiah in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English striker has been in and out of the first team under Arteta, registering six goals and four assists this season. A recent report from 90 Min suggested that the Gunners are willing to offload the player in the winter for £50m.

However, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs explained that the north London outfit are unlikely to let Nketiah go unless they sign a replacement like Ivan Toney.

“I don't think Arsenal want to sell Nketiah. Of course, the player perspective is also important [it was especially so, for example, with Folarin Balogun's exit] but the Arsenal forward is seen as really important," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Arsenal will need depth and goals to win the Premier League and not fade like last season. And part of their stumble down the stretch was down to the injury to William Saliba and not having enough cover. I sense Arsenal will only change their view on Nketiah if they bring in another striker. It's true Toney would welcome an approach from Arsenal.”

Chelsea also said to have their sights set on Ivan Toney, who could leave Brentford in January.