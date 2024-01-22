Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Martin Zubimendi pursuit; club tipped to sign Leonardo Spinazzola, and more - January 22, 2024

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 21 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team next face Nottingham Forest on January 30 in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to sign AS Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 22, 2024:

Arsenal leading Martin Zubimendi chase

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are the favourites to sign Martin Zubimendi this month, according to Nacional.

The Spaniard has been outstanding for Real Sociedad recently, turning heads at the Emirates. The Gunners are targeting midfield reinforcements this month and have Zubimendi on their agenda. The 24-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and one assist.

Zubimendi is a sought-after player this year, with Manchester United and Barcelona among his admirers. However, the player has apparently chosen the Emirates as his next destination. The north London side have moved ahead of Aston Villa and Athletic Bilbao in the race for the Spaniard.

Gunners tipped to sign Leonardo Spinazzola

Leonardo Spinazzola could be on the move this month.

Arsenal could target a move for Leonardo Spinazzola this month, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 30-year-old has been in and out of the AS Roma starting XI this season. His contract expires in six months, but his agent has said that the Italian left-back won't sign a new deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that a move for Spinazzola would also suit the Gunners' finances.

"If there is one position you can get optimistic about, I think it is about Arsenal bringing in a defender to pad out the squad and also raise the quality a little bit.

"The thing with Spinazzola is that he is actually available in this window. If this is the route that Arsenal want to go down, in terms of signing somebody, this has real potential," said Jones.

He continued:

"Arsenal, obviously, don't have a huge budget. I've been told to be very cautious about measuring who would be a realistic signing and who wouldn't.

"But, when you consider this one, it does actually seem to be one that would fit. For sure, it is a position that Arteta wants to fix."

Spinazzola has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Serie A giants this season, starting 13.

Arsenal turn down loan approach for Emile Smith Rowe, says Fabrizio Romano

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at the London Stadium.

Arsenal have turned down a proposal from West Ham United to sign Emile Smith Rowe on loan this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder has struggled for game time under Arteta this season, registering just two starts in 13 appearances across competitions. The Hammers are willing to offer him an escape route from the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are not interested in a temporary move.

"Staying with West Ham, Arsenal said no to their approach over a loan move for Emile Smith Rowe. West Ham had concrete contacts on Thursday, and, then, on Friday they made a proposal for a loan deal for Smith Rowe, but Arsenal said no as it made no sense – perhaps a big offer could make a difference for Financial Fair Play, but not a loan," wrote Romano.

Romano added that Arteta remains convinced of Smith Rowe's potential.

"They are also more than happy to keep Smith Rowe at the club because Mikel Arteta is very happy with him, and he’s convinced the potential is there.

"Smith Rowe is also very happy at Arsenal, so although West Ham tried, it doesn’t look like this one is happening," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s also important to note that David Moyes has said the truth and confirmed what we always mentioned: West Ham need to sell if they want to bring in new players.

"Said Benrahma has to go, for example. So Arsenal won’t accept loan proposals for Smith-Rowe."

The 23-year-old midfielder could be offloaded this summer unless his fortunes improve before the end of the season.