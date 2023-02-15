Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Martin Zubimendi race; club make Ansu Fati contact, and more - February 15, 2023

Arsenal will battle Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15). Mikel Arteta's team need to avoid defeat to remain top of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are the favourites to sign Martin Zubimendi, according to journalist Eugenio Mateo Serrano. Elsewhere, transfer insider Ben Jacobs has said that the north London side have made contact with Ansu Fati.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 15, 2023:

Arsenal leading Martin Zubimendi race

Martin Zubimendi is likely to move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Martin Zubimendi, according to Eugenio Mateo Serrano.

The Spanish midfielder has been impressive for Real Sociedad this season and is already generating interest from Barcelona. Arteta is expected to push for midfield reinforcements this summer and has set his sights on the 24-year-old.

Boateng Richmond @RichBoat_01 “The number one pick to replace Busquets is Martín Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad. But it’s also difficult because Zubimendi wants to play in the Premier League, and for me Arsenal are in pole position.” #FCB



Speaking to Calciomercato, as cited by Caught Offside, Serrano said that Zubimendi has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

“Xavi needs another player instead of Busquets. The number one pick is Martín Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad. But it’s also difficult because Zubimendi wants to play in the Premier League, and for me, Arsenal are in pole position," said Serrano.

The Spaniard has registered 26 appearances for Sociedad this season, scoring one goal and setting up three.

Gunners make Ansu Fati contact

Ansu Fati has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have established contact with Ansu Fati's entourage, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Spanish forward has endured an injury ravaged time with Barcelona, but his stock remains high. The Gunners remain keen to add more bite to their attack this summer and are monitoring the 20-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player”. Barça manager Xavi: “Ansi Fati is not for sale, as everyone else right now. It’s not time to speak about transfers”.“I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player”. Barça manager Xavi: “Ansi Fati is not for sale, as everyone else right now. It’s not time to speak about transfers”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player”. https://t.co/YXLsne9Uu3

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Blaugrana are yet to be contacted regarding Fati.

"Clubs from the Premier League have made contact on the player’s side, which is also why Barcelona are distancing themselves from the speculation because they are not the ones involved in any talks yet," said Jacobs.

Jacobs also named Liverpool and Manchester United as interested parties but played down Bayern Munich links.

"At this stage, we have Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal as the three Premier League clubs who are doing due diligence on Fati via the player side. I don’t think there’s as much to the Bayern Munich links," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“There is at least some encouragement, as I understand it, on the player side, that he is intrigued by the Premier League club, but there remains firm discouragement from both Xavi and Joan Laporta: Fati is way down on the list of the players Barca wish to sell, so it would probably be a club-record offer for these teams to alter Barcelona’s thinking. Fati may also play a part if, come May, he still feels like he’s owed more minutes."

Fati has garnered six goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions this season for Barcelona.

Arsenal backed to get good deal for Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun has been in red-hot form this season.

The Gunners are well poised to get a good deal out of Folarin Balogun, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Englishman has been outstanding this season for Reims, where he's currently on loan and is already turning heads around Europe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“He’s really ambitious, really committed and our decision process was long as he had many proposals last summer”. Arteta on Folarin Balogun development: “I’m so happy for him. He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career”.“He’s really ambitious, really committed and our decision process was long as he had many proposals last summer”. Arteta on Folarin Balogun development: “I’m so happy for him. He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“He’s really ambitious, really committed and our decision process was long as he had many proposals last summer”. https://t.co/t8uBDP6tkG

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that even if the 21-year-old fails to eventually break into Arteta's team, the Gunners can demand a premium price for his signature.

"I think Balogun is doing himself no harm because he's now in the shop window for other clubs if he doesn't make it at Arsenal. At the same time, I think they could probably get a better deal on this," said Jones.

Balogun has registered 16 goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions for Reims this season.

