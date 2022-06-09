Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Leicester City midfielder; Yves Bissouma close to moving to Emirates, and more - 9 June 2022

Arsenal will look at the summer as an opportunity to replenish their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta took his wards to fifth in the Premier League in the previous campaign and will seek a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League football next term.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, Yves Bissouma is close to moving to the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 9 June 2022:

Arsenal leading race for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via DH Net. The Belgian midfielder is looking for a fresh challenge ahead of the new season. The Gunners are ready to take him to the Emirates.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the Foxes since arriving in 2019. However, his contract expires next year, and he's unwilling to sign an extension. There's a lot of interest in his signature, but the north London side are the favourites to pick him up.

Arteta is planning to revamp his midfield after missing out on fourth place last season. The Spaniard believes Tielemans could add more quality to the centre of the park. The Belgian is also willing to move to the Emirates, despite the lack of UEFA Champions League football.

Speaking during the international break, the 25-year-old hinted that his time at the King Power Stadium is coming to an end.

"I have to stay calm. I feel good at Leicester and am in no hurry to leave. It’s up to me to make the right decision about my future. My departure from Leicester has not been finalised. I still have everything given for the club, but I know that you have to make choices at certain times in your career. Each player must make a decision for him and according to the project offered to him," said Tielemans.

Yves Bissouma close to moving to Emirates

Yves Bissouma could arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Yves Bissouma is very close to joining Arsenal, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Mali international has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons. So Arteta is eager to add the 25-year-old to his roster.

Bissouma will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The Seagulls have failed to convince him to sign an extension and could be willing to let him leave on a cut-price deal. The Gunners want more cover for the injury-prone Thomas Partey in midfield, and Bissouma could be the perfect backup for the Ghanaian.

Noel Whelan backs Gabriel Jesus to be a success with Gunners

Gabriel Jesus could ply his trade at the Emirates next season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Gabriel Jesus to be a success at the Emirates. The Brazilian is Arsenal's numero uno target for the striker's position this summer. The Gunners have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Jesus would suit Arteta's style of play.

"They’re putting their faith in him, aren’t they? He’s always been on their wishlist, and now the exit of Lacazette has freed up even more money. They’ve never changed their minds or had any doubts – Jesus was always in their mind as a replacement," said Whelan.

He added:

“It’s just another piece in the jigsaw that Arteta has wanted to get, and the board have given him these funds yet again. The rebuild is really starting to take shape – we’ve seen a massive improvement in Arsenal. He’s going to be a really strong player for Arsenal; I think he suits the style of play massively.”

