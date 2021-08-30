Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Real Madrid star; club decide Mikel Arteta future after Manchester City defeat, and more - 30th August 2021

Arsenal have until Tuesday to make further changes to their squad. A demoralising defeat to Manchester City means the Gunners need a few more upgrades before the transfer window slams shut. Mikel Arteta is running out of time to turn his season around.

Arsenal have already completed a move for Martin Odegaard, but could head back to Real Madrid for a Spanish star. The Gunners have also decided Arteta's future after the heavy defeat at City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 30 August 2021.

Arsenal leading race for Marco Asensio

Arsenal are leading the race for Marco Asensio.

Arsenal are leading the race for the signature of Marco Asensio according to Transfer Market Web via Fichajes.

The Gunners, who want to upgrade their stuttering frontline this summer, have their eyes on the Real Madrid star. The Spaniard is also being monitored by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but Arsenal are the favourites for his signature. Asensio has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, and could consider a move away from the club.

From 🇪🇦 | Arsenal reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio. The player will cost around £35m and has 2 years remaining is his current contract. #afc — AFC Report (@afcreport14) August 30, 2021

The Spaniard has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent seasons, but Arsenal believe he could be successful at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Asensio, and is pushing for the player's signature. Los Blancos could be willing to let him leave this summer if his £34 million valuation is met. The Spaniard’s current deal expires in 2023, and he has appeared 194 times for Real Madrid, registering 37 goals and 22 assists.

Arsenal have failed to score a goal in the Premier League this season, despite investing heavily in the transfer market. The Gunners are hoping Asensio could transform their attack, and get them firing on all cylinders again.

Gunners decide Mikel Arteta future after Manchester City defeat

Arsenal are not looking to sack Mikel Arteta just yet.

Arsenal's hierarchy have decided to stick with Mikel Arteta despite the club's 0-5 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, according to The Express.

The Gunners have lost all three league games of the season,n and are bottom of the Premier League table at the moment. Mikel Arteta has seen his side concede nine goals without reply, and there are already calls for his head.

🗣"Losing the 3 games, It doesn't make it any easier."



Mikel Arteta expresses his dissapointment with Arsenal's loss today pic.twitter.com/1P4sewq0CI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 28, 2021

But Arsenal are not ready to endure the rigours of another managerial recruitment drive, and would prefer to wait and watch for now. However, if there are no signs of improvements soon, the Spaniard's job could be on the line.

Barcelona not interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona not interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona are not interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gabon international continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal, and it was previously believed that the Blaugrana are keeping a close eye on him. However, the La Liga giants have distanced themselves from a move for Aubameyang.

The 32-year-old Aubameyang endured a difficult 2020-21 season, and has shown little sign of improvement so far. The Gunners captain continues to generate interest from a few European powerhouses, such as Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. However, it now appears the Gabon international will have to stay on at the Emirates Stadium this season.

