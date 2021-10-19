Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Real Madrid star; club keeping a close eye on Southampton ace, and more - 19th October 2021

Arsenal stuttered to a draw against Crystal Palace on Monday in the Premier League.

The Gunners looked set for their fourth league defeat of the season before Alexandre Lacazette scored in the 95th minute to force a share of the spoils. Arsenal are 12th in the league standings after eight games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are leading the race to sign a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, the Gunners are keeping a close watch on a Norwegian attacker who plays for Southampton.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 19th October 2021.

Arsenal leading race for Marco Asensio

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time at Real Madrid since recovering from injury. Asensio tore his anterior cruciate ligament during preseason in the summer of 2019, spending almost a year on the sidelines. He hasn't been the same player since then, but that hasn't deterred the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Asensio, and wants Arsenal to target him next year. The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack, and Arteta believes his countryman would be a good fit for his tactics. The Spaniard is also wanted by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but could be coaxed to move to the Emirates, instead.

Joining Arsenal would guarantee regular game time for Asensio, which he has not seen at the Santiago Bernabeu recently. The Spaniard would also struggle to break into a settled frontline at Anfield. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are no longer an enticing option. Real Madrid have not expressed a desire to offload Asensio, but a suitable bid could convince them to part with Asensio.

Gunners keeping a close eye on Mohamed Elyounoussi

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Mohamed Elyounoussi, according to The Daily Record. The Gunners have been impressed by the Norwegian's recent form, and are contemplating a move for him next summer. Elyounoussi has already scored four times and set up two others in seven games for Southampton this season.

Arsenal are planning to bolster their attack next year, and have identified the Norwegian as an option for the wide attacking role. However, Elyounoussi could ignite a bidding war for his services, with Leicester City also interested in him. The player's current contract with Southampton expires in June 2023, so he could be available for a cut-price deal next summer.

Gary Lineker unimpressed by Mikel Arteta's snub of Alexandre Lacazette

Gary Lineker has criticised Mikel Arteta' for his use of Alexandre Lacazette.

Gary Lineker has criticised Mikel Arteta for his use of Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman has failed to convince the Arsenal boss, and looks set to leave the Emirates next year. However, the Gunners had to rely on Lacazette to secure a last-minute draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Lineker took to Twitter after the game to point out that the French striker should play more for Arsenal.

"I’ve always rated Lacazette. Don’t understand why he doesn’t play more. Must be a reason, I guess, but I’ve not seen it," wrote Lineker.

