Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Serie A midfielder, club planning move for Everton defender and more - 21 June 2021

Arsenal are ready to invest big in the transfer market after enduring a difficult 2020-21 campaign. The Gunners won just four of their first 14 games in the Premier League. Although they finished the season with five consecutive wins, it was too little, too late. Mikel Arteta’s side will not take part in European football next season for the first time in 26 years.

The Arsenal hierarchy, however, believe the Spaniard can turn things around next season and are willing to back him this summer. The Gunners are looking for reinforcements around the squad to ensure they are back among the top four in the Premier League.

On that note, let’s look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 21 June 2021.

Arsenal leading race for Serie A midfielder

Franck Kessie

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Franck Kessie, according to HITC via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Gunners are eager to add a new midfielder to their squad this summer, with Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi both expected to leave.

The Premier League giants have so far been linked with Yves Bissouma, Manuel Locatelli and James Maddison. However, it now appears that Mikel Arteta has set his sights on bringing Kessie to the Emirates.

Milan are racing to to extend Franck Kessié's contract before it expires next summer. A few English clubs are interested, with Arsenal apparently leading the race. If they were to sell, Milan value Kessie at ~€50m.

The 24-year-old is a rock in the AC Milan midfield, with his playing style compared to Yaya Toure. However, the Serie A giants might be forced to sell the player this summer, as his current contract expires in 12 months and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The player reportedly wants £100,000 per week in wages before he puts pen to paper on a new contract. Arsenal are monitoring his contract situation and if the Rossoneri fail to meet Kessie’s demands, the Gunners will look to secure his signature. AC Milan currently value the player at £42m.

Arsenal planning move for Everton defender

Jonjoe Kenny

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Jonjoe Kenny, according to Caught Offside via Daily Mail. The Everton defender is reportedly on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist to replace Hector Bellerin, which also includes Zeki Celik and Tariq Lamptey.

The Gunners want to offload Bellerin this summer and the Spaniard has attracted attention from PSG, AC Milan and Real Madrid so far.

The Mail say Lille's Zeki Celik & Everton's Jonjoe Kenny are both being discussed by Arsenal as possible options at right-back.

Kenny has made just four appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League since 2019 and Everton will not stand in his way if Arsenal come calling. The 24-year-old was on loan at Celtic last season and made 14 appearances for the Scottish side.

Arsenal youngster set to leave the club

Arsenal youngster Zech Medley is all set to leave the club this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun. The Englishman is set to join Belgian outfit KV Oostende in the next few days.

Medley enjoyed impressive loan spells last season with Kilmarnock and Gillingham and wants to leave the Gunners in search of regular football. Mikel Arteta holds the player in high regard and wants him to stay in the Emirates.

However, the Arsenal board are willing to let him go to raise funds for other transfers. The Premier League giants will reportedly include a buy-back clause in his contract.

