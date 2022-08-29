Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race to sign Real Madrid midfielder; former player tips Youri Tielemans to succeed at Emirates, and more - August 29, 2022

Arsenal are atop the Premier League standings after four games. They have a 100% win record so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding three.

Meanwhile, the north London side are leading the race to sign a Real Madrid midfielder. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton has backed Youri Tielemans to succeed at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 29, 2022:

Arsenal leading race to sign Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Marco Asensio, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish midfielder's contract with Real Madrid runs out in 2023, but he's yet to sign an extension. The Gunners are tracking him with interest, but Manchester United are also in the mix for the player's services.

However, the north London side are the frontrunners in the race, with Arteta being a long-term admirer of Asensio. The Gunners have been on a roll this season, but Arteta believes the creative abilities of the Los Blancos star could benefit his young team.

Alan Hutton tips Youri Tielemans to succeed at Emirates

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Alan Hutton believes Youri Tielemans has all the attributes to succeed at the Emirates. The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City and has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Tielemans would improve the Gunners.

"It’s hard to break into that Arsenal side at this moment in time, with the way they are playing. Again, I think he adds quality. It’s not about bringing in another number. I think he makes the team better. He will be a big signing for Arsenal. He’ll have his eyes on playing week in, week out and I think he can do that there," said Hutton.

He added:

“No disrespect to Leicester, but he’ll have better players around him, and he can flourish there (Emirates); he’s a fantastic footballer. If they can get that over the line, the way they are playing at the moment, teams in and around Arsenal will fear them.”

Tielemans has made five appearances for the Foxes this season but is yet to score. The 25-year-old has 24 goals and as many assists in over 150 games for Leicester across competitions.

Kevin Campbell blames Ben White for Bukayo Saka's poor form

Bukayo Saka has not been in his element so far this season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Ben White is culpable for Bukayo Saka's slow start to the season. Saka is yet to score this season and picked up his first assist of the campaign in the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko are directing play down the left side.

"In the Crystal Palace game, we saw Bukayo Saka get down the right-hand side and whip the ball in, and it got turned in by Marc Guehi. I just think that things are happening on the left-hand side solely because of Granit Xhaka and Zinchenko," said Campbell.

He added that while White has done an able job as a makeshift full-back, his lack of offensive intent has inhibited Saka.

"Sometimes, one releases the other. You don’t have that on the other side with the way that Martin Odegaard plays.We know what Saka can do, but Ben White has been deputising as a full-back and has done a really good job, but he’s not an offensive full-back; he’ll be one that sits there."

However, Campbell said that it's nice to see the left side of the attack flourishing.

“Listen, we can’t wish for everything because we can’t get everything. There will be times where Saka is one on one and is going to do his thing. I think the left-hand side is benefitting, but we’ve seen the right-hand side dominating in the past few seasons. Let’s let the left-hand side get some flowers now. I don’t mind that," said Campbell.

The Gunners will welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates on Wednesday (August 31) before travelling to Manchester United three day later.

