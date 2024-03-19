Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Viktor Gyokeres race; club favourites for Martin Zubimendi, and more - March 19, 2024

Arsenal are firmly in the race for the Premier League, leading the standings after 29 games. Mikel Arteta's team next face defending champions Manchester City on March 31 at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are the favourites to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, the north London side are the frontrunners in the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 19, 2024:

Arsenal leading Viktor Gyokeres race

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on multiple options. That includes Gyokeres, thanks to his stunning rise with Sporting CP this season. The 25-year-old has 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 outings across competitions for the Portuguese side.

There's no dearth of interest in the player's services, with Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan also keeping him under close watch. However, neither club are expected to trigger the Swede's €100 million release clause this summer.

The north London side are well informed about the requirements of the transfer and believe that they can get a deal done without exercising the release clause. However, they will still have to pay a significant amount for Gyokeres.

Sporting are resigned to losing their prized asset this year but are determined to extract a premium fee for his services.

Gunners favourites for Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ahead of the queue in the race for Martin Zubimendi, according to Calciomercato.com.

Arteta is a big fan of the Spanish midfielder, who has been a revelation over the years at Real Sociedad. The Gunners want a new face to partner Declan Rice at the heart of midfield, and Arteta has his eyes on his compatriot.

The 25-year-old is a mainstay in the La Liga side's starting XI and has been an omnipresent this season. Zubimendi has appeared 42 times across competitions, scoring four goals and setting up one.

His efforts have cause a stir at multiple clubs, with AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus are monitoring Zubimendi with interest, but the Gunners are leading the race at the moment.

The Spaniard has a €60 million release clause and earns €4 million per year at Sociedad. Unlike his other suitors, Arsenal have the finances to get a deal across the line.

Brighton & Hove Albion retain Reiss Nelson interest, says Fabrizio Romano

Reiss Nelson is wanted at the Amex.

Brighton & Hove Albion remain interested in Reiss Nelson, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has been a peripheral figure at the Gunners this season and is likely to leave this summer. Nelson has appeared 23 times across competitions, starting five, registering one goal and three assists.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are willing to let the 24-year-old leave at the end of this season. Arteta is looking to invest in his frontline, so Nelson's situation is unlikely to improve. The Seagulls have emerged as a possible destination for the Englishman.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Brighton's pursuit of Nelson will depend on manager Roberto De Zerbi's future.

"Having struggled for playing time at Arsenal this season, Reiss Nelson is again being linked with a possible move away. Brighton appreciate the player.

"They already wanted him last summer when he decided to sign new deal at Arsenal after talks. But in order to decide about top targets, it will be crucial to understand Roberto De Zerbi’s future, so let’s see if he ends up leaving for another job, and, if so, who will replace him," wrote Romano.

De Zerbi is linked with the the hot seat at Barcelona.