Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners legend wants Everton midfielder back at Emirates; Berns Leno blames politics for Gunners exit, and more - September 8, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Letzigrund on Thursday to kickstart their UEFA Europa League campaign against FC Zurich. Manager Mikel Arteta will be eager to return to winning ways after coming up second-best in the league against Manchester United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Gunners legend Ian Wright wants an Everton midfielder back at the Emirates. Elsewhere, former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has blamed backroom politics for his exit from north London.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories on September 8, 2022:

Ian Wright wants Alex Iwobi back at Emirates

Alex Iwobi has been impressive at Goodison Park this season.

Ian Wright believes Arteta could use a player like Alex Iwobi in his squad. The Nigerian left Arsenal in 2019 to join Everton and has caught the eye this season in a midfield role.

Speaking on Wrighty's House Podcast, as cited by Caught Offside, Wright said that Iwobi is leaving a mark at Goodison Park.

“I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi. I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything. He’s the pass before the assist; people don’t realise it," said Campbell.

Sunday Oliseh @SundayOOliseh Alex Iwobi's Performance today especially, & in recent months,has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot. Vision,physical, clairvoyance,pace, aggressive & above all,he has found total belief in his capabilities.This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex!! Alex Iwobi's Performance today especially, & in recent months,has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot. Vision,physical, clairvoyance,pace, aggressive & above all,he has found total belief in his capabilities.This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex!! https://t.co/bcziCugjip

Wright added that his former team need Iwobi's intensity.

"Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them. You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now; we need that; we need somebody who can press like that," said Campbell.

Iwobi, 26, has appeared seven times this season for the Toffees.

Bernd Leno blames politics for Arsenal exit

Bernd Leno left the Emirates to join Fulham this summer.

Bernd Leno has said that he left Arsenal due to politics at the club. The German goalkeeper made a move to Fulham this summer after struggling for chances with the Gunners.

afcstuff @afcstuff Bernd Leno on his departure from Arsenal: “When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go. In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me, I had to get out of here.” [SportBILD] #afc Bernd Leno on his departure from Arsenal: “When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go. In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me, I had to get out of here.” [SportBILD] #afc https://t.co/nIAdVRhjkn

Speaking to Sport BILD, as cited by The Metro, the 30-year-old said that he knew he had to leave after failing to get appreciation for his performances.

"When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go. In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here," said Leno.

The German has made four appearances for the Cottages this season.

Kevin Campbell hails Gunners' attitude against Manchester United

Kevin Campbell hailed his former side's attitude against Manchester United on Sunday. Arsenal had periods of dominance in the game but succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that the Gunners showed courage by taking the game to United at Old Trafford.

"This group is coming together. You can see that. The way they played at Old Trafford, you could see Mikel Arteta’s ideas. They are not scared to come to Old Trafford and take United on," said Campbell.

He added:

"Manchester United started the game really well. Once they got a grip of that game, United never wrestled it away from them. Yes, they broke away and scored, but Arsenal were always the dominant team."

Campbell added that despite the defeat, his former team should be pleased with their performance

"We didn’t get the points, but sometimes you have to look beyond that. You have to look at the performance and go, ‘We are not far off.’ Let’s have it right; if Arsenal were clinical, they would win that game all day long," said Campbell.

The Gunners remain atop the Premier League standings after six games, leading holders Manchester City (14) by a point.

