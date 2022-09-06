Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners likely to return for Palmeiras midfielder in January; club long-term admirers of Celtic midfielder, and more - September 6, 2022

Arsenal are preparing for their UEFA Europa League opener against FC Zurich at Letzigrund on Thursday. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to make a good start to his European campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are likely to return for a Palmeiras midfielder in January, according to transfer expert Dean Jones. Elsewhere, the north London side are long-term admirers of a Celtic midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news on September 6, 2022:

Arsenal likely to return for Danilo in 2023

Arsenal are likely to return for Danilo next year, according to Dean Jones. The Palmeiras midfielder emerged as an option for Arteta in the final days of the summer transfer window. However, the Gunners failed to get a deal across the line.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side are expected to retain their interest in the Brazilian.

“I think we can expect Arsenal to maintain their interest in Danilo, who they had set as a top tier target heading into the summer window. There was a temptation to try for him because of their situation, but he’s a young player in Brazil, and they are content that they will lead the way for him next year anyway," said Jones.

Arteta also failed with a late attempt to sign Douglas Luiz this summer.

Gunners long-term admirers of Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Matt O'Riley, according to Dean Jones. The north London side were eager to add a new midfield this summer and had the Celtic man on their radar.

The 21-year-old was also monitored by Liverpool and Manchester United, but a move failed to materialise.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Gunners have had their eyes on O'Riley for years.

“O’Riley is someone who’s been on their watchlist for years. Since he was coming through at Fulham, he was a player they were keeping tabs on him. To varying degrees, he hasn’t quite lived up to his billing at that point. At MK Dons and Celtic, he's displayed some traits that could show he is a top talent, and there’s always been a few clubs sniffing around for him," said Jones.

Arteta could push for a new midfielder in January.

Arsenal's naivety exposed in Manchester United defeat, says Graeme Souness

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness believes Manchester United exposed Arsenal's naivety on Sunday. The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win at Old Trafford despite the visitors keeping them under sustained pressure after the break.

Souness said that the Gunners should have been wary of United's threat on the counter.

"They will think they played very well, and in parts of the game, they did. But when you’re dominating, as they were at the start of the second half, if I’m playing in that game, I’m looking at what they’ve got up front with Marcus Rashford with his pace, clever passers of the ball with Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen," said Souness.

He added:

"I’m thinking ‘We’re attacking; we’re having lots of the ball, but we’re right up on the halfway line with our back four. We need a midfield player who senses some danger’."

Souness added that Arsenal's inability to sense danger cost them the game.

"On a couple occasions, they did not, and it cost them dearly. When you’re dominating the ball, and you are a midfielder, you have to start thinking of the worst and thinking about danger. There was a naivety about them. With the ball, I thought they were fabulous. But they’ve come away with nothing," said Souness.

Despite their defeat, the Gunners remain atop the standings, a point ahead of holders Manchester City (14).

