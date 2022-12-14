Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners make progress in Evan Ndicka pursuit; Fabrizio Romano gives Danilo update, and more - December 14, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to continue their stellar run in the Premier League when the season resumes. Mikel Arteta's wards will face West Ham United later this month at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the Gunners are making steady progress in the race to sign Evan Ndicka. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the club's pursuit of Danilo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 14, 2022:

Arsenal make progress in Evan Ndicka pursuit

Evan Ndicka is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are making progress in their efforts to sign Evan Ndicka, according to Dean Jones.

The French centre-back is in the final year of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt but is yet to extend his stay at the club. The 23-year-old is generating attention from clubs around Europe, thanks to his assured performances for the Bundesliga side.

The Gunners remain in the market for a left-footed center back to cover for Gabriel Magalhaes. Ndika has emerged as an option for Arteta. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side are trying to convince Ndicka to leave as a free agent.

"They’ve been making inroads on this one for some time. They’ve really had to wait and hope that he didn’t sign a new deal with Frankfurt; I think they were trying to convince him to do that," said Jones.

Ndicks has appeared 23 times for Frankfurt across competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano gives Danilo update

Arsenal are not in advanced talks with Danilo regarding a move this January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Palmeiras midfielder is a target for the Gunners ahead of the winter. Multiple reports have claimed that the north London side have struck a deal to take the player to the Emirates at the turn of the year.

Arteta is eager to sign a new midfielder to provide more cover to Thomas Partey. The Spanish manager has identified Danilo as a candidate who could boost his team's Premier League title quest.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there're other clubs in pursuit of Danilo.

"I’ve had Arsenal fans asking me for updates on Danilo, but there is no news as of now. Arsenal have been following him for a long time, but it’s not a direct or advanced negotiation, as things stand. There are also Italian and Spanish clubs tracking Danilo," wrote Romano.

Romano also said that Youri Tielemans, who is wanted at the Emirates, could leave Leicester City next summer as a free agent.

“As for Youri Tielemans, he has been on Arsenal’s list for months, he’s still appreciated but Tielemans could leave in June as free agent. … so it depends on the proposals he receives," said Romano.

Tielemans has three goals and one assist from 17 games across competitions for the Foxes this season.

Gunners looking for striker on temporary move in January

Gabriel Jesus' injury threatens to derail Mikel Arteta's title quest.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has backed the Gunners to bring in a new striker in a temporary move in January.

Gabriel Jesus' injury has dealt a big blow to the club’s title aspirations this season. The Brazilian is sidelined for at least three months after injuring his knee at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the Gunners might decide to keep faith in Eddie Nketiah and a temporary striker to get the job done.

"Do they go into the loan market and maybe bring in a short-term fix? Because they’ve got Eddie Nketiah in there, but now, there’s a big responsibility on his shoulders. He’s the only out-and-out striker that Arsenal have got in their first-team squad now that Jesus is injured," said Sheth.

He added:

“I just wonder whether, as opposed to going in for a long-term target and spending big money in January, maybe Arsenal will think let’s bring in a loan move."

Nketiah has appeared 19 times for the Premier League side this season, scoring three goals and setting up one more.

