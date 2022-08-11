Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners could miss out on Leicester City midfielder, warns former player; club close to securing Villarreal forward, and more - August 11, 2022

Arsenal will welcome Leicester City to the Emirates on Saturday in their second league game of the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the Gunners could miss out on Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, the north London side are close to signing a Villarreal forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 11, 2022:

Arsenal could miss out on Youri Tielemans, warns Noel Whelan

Youri Tielemans is eager for a new challenge.

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal could miss out on Youri Tielemans if they continue to delay an offer. The Leicester City midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, but the Gunners are yet to submit an official bid.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers could keep Tielemans at the club even though the Belgian’s contract expires next year.

"Brendan Rodgers may want to just keep the squad together which he knows will keep them around the top half of the Premier League. If there’s no big bid coming in, he may just want to risk losing Tielemans for free next summer," said Whelan.

He continued:

“There’s many ways of looking at it. For Leicester to lose a player of his quality so late in the window – where do you replace him? He’s in a very strong position' he can talk with clubs in January – it’s a catch 22 for Arsenal and Leicester."

Whelan added:

"It might be a case of risk and reward. Leicester may turn down any bids if they can’t get their asking price, but the reward is having him around for the next season.”

Gunners close to securing Yeremi Pino

Yeremi Pino is close to arriving at the Emirates.

Arsenal are close to securing the signature of Yeremi Pino, according to AS via Caught Offside.

Arteta wants an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe but failed to sign Leeds United's Raphinha, who joined Barcelona, earlier in the summer. The Spaniard has now turned his attention to Pino, who has caught the eye for Villarreal recently.

The Gunners have submitted a £33 million offer for the Spaniard, who has a £67.5 million release clause. The Yellow Submarine's financial woes could help the deal go through, with the club all set to accept the Gunners' offer for Pinto.

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to offload Ben White next summer

Ben White could be staring at an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Ben White doesn't have a future at the Emirates. The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the return of William Saliba.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that White is not good enough for the Gunners.

"Ben White did OK (against Crystal Palace at right back), but Tomiyasu needs to come back. You can tell, with a bigger pitch and better wingers Ben White will get found out playing right-back. If I’m Ben White, I’m thinking to myself: ‘Ouch, I’m not playing centre-half for Arsenal whilst those two are fit’," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“Whilst Gabriel and Saliba are fit, Ben White doesn’t play centre-half. He’s either going to play right-back or not play at all. This is what I said a few weeks ago. It’s a waste of money what Arsenal paid for him. For me, he’s not good enough. To pay £50million for him, Brighton must be laughing their heads off because he’s not better than Webster or Dunk, and he’s not going to start for Arsenal."

Agbonlahor added that the Gunners will look to cash in on White next summer.

“You can see it in a year’s time, Arsenal will probably be looking to get some money back for him because he’s not going to play at right-back, and they’ve got two better centre-halves. Saliba is quicker; he’s just as good on the ball; he’s better in the air; he’s more aggressive, and Gabriel is just the same. For me, Ben White does not start when Arsenal have a fully fit squad," said Agbonlahor.

