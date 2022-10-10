Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Club Brugge striker; club working on new deal for Brazilian forward, and more - October 10, 2022

Arsenal secured an impressive 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9). Gabriel Martinelli gave his team an early lead before a Bukayo Saka brace helped secure all three points to return the Gunners to the league summit.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are monitoring a Club Brugge striker. Elsewhere, the north London side are working on a new contract for a Brazilian forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 10, 2022:

Arsenal monitoring Ferran Jutgla

Ferran Jutgla has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Ferran Jutgla, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish striker has been on fire for Club Brugge this season. He has registered eight goals and five assists from 14 appearances this season and has fired his team to the top of their UEFA Champions League group.

Jutgla's form has earned him admirers at the Emirates. Arteta brought in Gabriel Jesus this summer but wants to add another No. 9 to his ranks. The Spanish manager has his eyes on the 23-year-old, who joined Brugge from Barcelona this summer. Arteta has asked the club's hierarchy to move for Jutgla, who is expected to cost around €10 million.

Gunners working on new deal for Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is expected to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working to tie Gabriel Martinelli down to a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian forward has been in impeccable form for the Gunners this season, registering four goals from 11 appearances. The club's hierarchy are delighted with his performances and want to hand the 21-year-old an improved contract with a pay raise.

Martinelli's current contract runs till 2024, but the club have the option for two more years. The north London side are now in advanced negotiations to keep the Brazilian at the Emirates till 2026, with the option of an additional year.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Liverpool win

Mikel Arteta has expressed satisfaction after Arsenal's impressive win on Sunday. The Gunners took the lead in the first minute and always looked in control. Speaking after the victory, the Spanish manager paid tribute to the home fans:

"I’ve never seen it like this; you cannot imagine how much it helps the players, how much belief it gives, how much confidence and support. It’s one of the nicest things we’ve done since we are together here, to unite everybody and feel like you go here, and you’re going to have some experience, and it’s great," said Arteta.

Arteta went on to express confidence in his team's ability to win games.

"At the moment, enjoy where we are and again have even more determination to believe that we can play at that level, only when we go at that rhythm and play with courage that we played the second half, and go step by step," said Arteta.

He added:

"I think on the day we play at our best, we have a chance but winning a football match is dictated by a lot of things that you have to control, and actually, you have to do it on the pitch, that is a different story."

Arteta went on to praise his team's performance against the Reds.

"The feeling of winning is so powerful and so meaningful for me because I saw a team that I feel I really identify with - the personality they show in difficult moments, how they stick to what they have to do, and at the same time they believe they have the courage and the free mind to just go for it, and attack them and put them under pressure," said Arteta.

Arsenal next face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

