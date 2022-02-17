Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Kalvin Phillips; club interested in VfB Stuttgart star, and more - 17 February 2022

Arsenal will have the chance to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish when they face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. The north London side are currently sixth in the table, but have played three games fewer than fourth-placed Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are monitoring Kalvin Phillips. Elsewhere, the Premier League side are interested in a VfB Stuttgart full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 17th February 2022:

Arsenal monitoring Kalvin Phillips

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips, according to 90 Min. The Englishman has been one of the most consistent players at Leeds United of late. The north London side are among the clubs vying for his signature.

Phillips rose through the ranks at Elland Road, and has assumed a prominent role under Marcelo Bielsa. The 26-year-old has been an omnipresent in the Whites' midfield recently. He has amassed 226 appearances for the club so far, scoring 14 times and setting up 13 more.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.



(Source: 90min) Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.(Source: 90min) 🚨 Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.(Source: 90min) https://t.co/FKlncnn1I1

His assured performances have earned him admirers in the Gunners' hierarchy. Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield this summer. The Spaniard allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to move to AS Roma on loan in January.

Granit Xhaka could join the Englishman at the Serie A side at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Mohamed Elneny's current contract expires this summer, while Albert Sambi Lokonga has taken time to settle down. Arteta is seeking solutions, and has now set his sights on Phillips.

The Gunners believe the Englishman would dovetail with Thomas Partey and help them dominate games. The 26-year-old is under contract with Leeds till 2024, but is one of the lowest earners at Elland Road. Phillips is not pressing for an exit, but wants to be on wages that match his importance to the side.

The Whites have not initiated contract talks with the player yet. That could open the door for Arteta to try and prise him away. However, the Gunners could face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United for the Englishman's signature.

Gunners interested in Borna Sosa

Arsenal are interested in Borna Sosa.

Arsenal are interested in Borna Sosa, according to journalist Christian Falk. The VfB Stuttgart left-back has been one of the standout performers at the club in the last few seasons. So the Gunners are hoping to secure his services in the summer.

Arteta is enticed by Sosa's versatility, as the Croatian can operate high up on the left flank. The Gunners could use a player of his calibre in their team.

Sosa would also be an upgrade on Nuno Tavares, and could compete with Kieran Tierney for a place in the starting XI. However, the Croatian is also wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were locked in negotiations for a January transfer for Sosa, but a move failed to materialise.

Gabriel Martinelli compared with Thierry Henry

Gabriel Agbonlahor has compared Gabriel Martinelli with Thierry Henry.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has compared Gabriel Martinelli with Thierry Henry. The Brazilian has been on a good run of form this season at the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Martinelli is a complete centre-forward.

"He looks like that sort of number nine who will drift out wide from the centre and make runs behind defenders and be a menace. He can finish too. I think he’s got everything to be a number nine," said Agbonlahor.

“Martinelli can be like Henry, and Henry did it all. I don’t see why Martinelli can start in the centre and drift out wide. He’s got it all as a centre-forward," continued Agbonlahor.

Martinelli has scored 16 times in 70 games, including 40 starts, for the Gunners.

Edited by Bhargav