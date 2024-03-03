Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Viktor Gyokeres; club retain Douglas Luiz interest, and more - March 3, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane on Monday (March 4) to face Sheffield United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are third after 26 games and have won their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are are keeping a close eye on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, the north London side remain interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 3, 2024:

Arsenal monitoring Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing Viktor Gyokeres with interest, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish striker is on a roll this season with Sporting and has popped up on Arteta's radar. Gyokeres has scored 31 goals and set up 11 in 34 outings across competitions for the Portuguese side.

The Gunners are expected to pursue an out-and-out striker this summer amid the struggles of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Neither player has been convincing this season, so Gyokeres could be an upgrade on the duo.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 25-year-old's €100 million release clause could be a problem.

"Although there are many clubs that are attentive to Viktor Gyokeres at the moment, none have made a move as yet, nothing is happening now. It’s one for the summer.

"His conditions are that he has a €100m release clause; then, we will see what happens in the summer – but we know how difficult is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Many clubs have also sent their scouts to watch him, Arsenal for sure multiple times – but also others are closely monitoring the situation.”

The north London side are also keeping a close eye on Napoli's Victor Osimhen for the role, but he won't come cheap either.

Gunners retain Douglas Luiz interest

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Douglas Luiz, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Brazilian midfielder but failed to prise him away from Aston Villa last summer. Luiz has further enhanced his reputation at Villa Park this campaign, registering 10 goals and eight assists in 38 outings across competitions.

The north London side are pleased with his efforts and want him at the Emirates this year. Arteta invested heavily on Declan Rice last summer, and the Englishman has been a huge hit. The manager wants to bring in Luiz as his ideal partner.

Villa would prefer him to stay but apparently need to sell players to fund new signings. Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of the situation but face competition from Barcelona for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal not eyeing Mykhaylo Mudryk, says journalist

Mykhaylo Mudryk has struggled for form since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are not planning a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Ukrainian snubbed a move to the Emirates in January 2023 to join Chelsea but has been a disappointment.

Mudryk has registered five goals and three assists in 28 outings across competitions this season and is no longer a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino. A recent report from The Athletic suggested that the Gunners still admire the 23-year-old, prompting talk of a possible move this summer.

However, Jones said that the north London side are unlikely to target the Ukrainian this summer.

“It sounds like nonsense that Arsenal would want to sign Mudryk now. I don't see a world where they could believe there'll be much value in that deal.

"So, unless Chelsea are willing to take a huge hit on him, there doesn't seem to be much sense to it. I haven't heard great things about Mudryk since he arrived at Chelsea, although I think there are some reasons for that," said Jones.

Arteta is expected to strengthen his attack before the start of the new season but is likely to explore other options.

