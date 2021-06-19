Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners negotiating for £34m Bundesliga striker, club reignite interest in £20m French midfielder and more - 19th June 2021

Mikel Arteta is focused on getting Arsenal back into the top four of the Premier League next season. The Gunners are aiming to rebuild over the summer and are already looking at a host of new signings. The Spaniard saw his team struggle for consistency last season, finishing in eighth place in the league for the second consecutive season.

Arsenal are determined to turn over a new leaf in the new campaign and are already targeting reinforcements in multiple areas of their squad. A striker features prominently in Arteta’s wish list, while the Gunners also want to revamp their midfield.

On that note, let’s look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 19th June 2021.

Arsenal negotiation for £34m Bundesliga striker

Andre Silva

Arsenal have initiated talks to bring Andre Silva to the Emirates, according to The Metro via The Transfer Window Podcast. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker enjoyed a brilliant second in the Bundesliga, finishing with 28 goals in the league.

Only Robert Lewandowski scored more league goals than the Portuguese, with Erling Haaland registering just one goal behind. RB Leipzig are monitoring the player, but Silva wants to move to the Premier League. Frankfurt want £34m for their star man but might be willing to accept a lower offer.

The Gunners struggled in the final third last season, finishing with 55 goals in the league, the second-lowest among the top-ten teams in the Premier League. Arsenal have already begun talks with Silva but will have to sell before they can complete a deal. The Gunners are eager to offload Alexandre Lacazette but are struggling to find suitors due to his robust £200,000 per week wages.

Arsenal reignite interest in £20m French midfielder

Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in Houssem Aouar, according to The Sun. Mikel Arteta was eager to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates last season, but balked at Lyon’s £55m asking price. However, the Ligue 1 side’s failure to secure Champions League football for next season has turned the tide in the Premier League side’s favor this summer. Lyon’s valuation of the 22-year-old has now dropped to £20m, which will suit the Gunners.

Aouar registered eight goals and four assists in the 2020/21 season and is attracting attention from quite a few clubs in England. However, Arsenal are currently leading the race and are ready to offer the player a contract worth £100,000 per week. The Frenchman is not part of his nation’s squad for Euro 2020, which will aid in speeding up negotiations.

Gunners willing to let Englishman leave this summer

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal are ready to let Eddie Nketiah leave this summer, according to The Sport Review via Sky Sports. The Englishman’s current contract expires in 12 months and the Gunners are willing to cash in on him. The 22-year-old registered six goals and one assist from 29 appearances in all competitions last season. Nketiah failed to seal a place in the first team and managed just four starts in the league.

The Englishman is not expected to be part of Arteta’s plans next season. Arsenal are already listening to offers for him, with Bayer Leverkusen and three other Premier League sides interested.

