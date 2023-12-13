Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offer £17 million for Marcos Leonardo; club eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, and more - December 13, 2023

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadium on Tuesday (December 12) in their final UEFA Champions League group game. Eddie Nketiah gave the visitors the lead late in the first half, but the hosts responded through Yorbe Vertessen after the break to force a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are ready to offer £17 million for Santos forward Marcos Leonardo. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 13, 2023:

Arsenal offer £17 million for Marcos Leonardo

Arsenal are willing to offer up to £17 million for the signature of Marcos Leonardo, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian forward has amassed 21 goals and four assists from 49 outings for Santos this season. But his efforts weren't enough to save them from a first relegation in their 110-year history. Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the player will leave the Brazilian side in 2024.

The Gunners are among the clubs eyeing the 18-year-old with interest and are ready to offer a decent fee for his services. Arteta has shown a preference for talented young players, and Leonardo fits the bills.

However, the north London side are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, with Manchester United previously linked with the player by Gazzetta dello Sport

Gunners eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Viktor Gyokeres, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Swedish striker has been a rage this season for Sporting, registering 15 goals and seven assists from 18 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at clubs across the continent, including the Gunners.

Arteta is keen to bring in a proven No. 9 amid the ongoing struggles of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian hasn't been prolific in front of goal this season, scoring just twice in 11 league games. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is not considered a long-term solution for the role either.

Arteta has set his sights Gyokeres to address the issue. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that a move for the 25-year-old is unlikely to happen in the winter.

"Viktor Gyokeres is flying for Sporting right now with nine league goals in 12 games.

"And if he is to leave, then clubs are going to have to trigger (or better) his €100m release clause. He only joined Sporting in July, and Ruben Amorim has been clear to his board that he doesn’t want to lose his star striker mid-season," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"Both Arsenal and Chelsea have scouted Gyokeres, which is normal, but probably only the latter would have the financial muscle or some might say audacity, to move mid-season.

"Arsenal, much like with any pursuit of Joao Palhinha at Fulham, won’t spend a crazy fee in January but could be one side to watch for Gyokeres over the summer."

Gyokeres' contract with the Portuguese side runs until 2028.

Arsenal not looking to offload Jakub Kiwior in January

Jakub Kiwior is wanted at AC Milan.

The Gunners are not looking to offload Jakub Kiwior in January, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Polish defender is subject to interest from AC Milan, who are planning to reinforce their backline this winter. A report from 90Min has said that the Rossoneri are keen to bring the 23-year-old back to Italy.

Kiwior joined the Gunners in January but is yet to cement his place in the starting XI. However, he has performed admirably whenever called up, raking up 20 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs pointed out that Arteta will be reluctant to let the Pole leave in the middle of the season.

“At the back of Arteta’s mind is that injury to Saliba in the final stretch during the 2022/23 season. That probably cost Arsenal the Premier League title or certainly contributed to it," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Arsenal have learned that depth is important, and this is why Arteta also wants to keep Ramsdale because he wants competition for every spot, and Kiwior is a part of that.

"Arsenal signed Kiwior to play the long game. They knew he would not be dropped in as a starter on day one, and they're pleased with his development.”

Kiwior's contract with the north London side runs till 2028.