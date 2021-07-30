Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to pay £70m for Premier League star, club offering salary hike to lure Real Madrid ace, and more - 30th July 2021

Arsenal are putting all their efforts into rebuilding their team this summer. The Gunners have struggled to impress in recent times and could only manage an eighth-place finish last season.

Mikel Arteta has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield since taking charge at the Emirates. However, the Spaniard has been unable to improve his team's league form since taking charge at Arsenal.

The Gunners are desperate to get back to their best next season. Arsenal are eager to inject a shot of creativity into their team this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 30 July 2021.

Arsenal have to pay £70m for Premier League star

James Maddison

Arsenal will have to pay £70m to secure the services of James Maddison, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners have been tracking the Englishman for some time and want to bring Maddison to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta is desperate to add more creativity to his ranks ahead of a crucial season.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Maddison and are willing to offer him weekly wages of £200,000 over four or five years. Leicester City were initially demanding approximately £80m, but are now willing to let him leave for £70m.

However, the Gunners are eager to further reduce that amount and are planning to include Ainsley Maitland-Niles to sweeten the deal. The Foxes are interested in the player and might be happy to make him a part of the deal.

Arsenal are open to negotiating with Leicester for James Maddison & reaching a compromise regarding the price to suit all parties, but if Leicester insist on an astronomical amount, the club will turn to other options. Martin Ødegaard could be an alternative. [@TheAFCBeII] #afc pic.twitter.com/ck3bxdvykj — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 29, 2021

Gunners offering salary hike to lure Real Madrid ace

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are offering Martin Odegaard a pay hike to move to the Emirates, according to The Express via Defensa Central. The Norwegian is reconsidering his future after a fine personal offer from the Gunners. Odegaard was very impressive while on loan with the Premier League side in the second half of last season.

According to @JLSanchez78, Real Madrid & Carlo Ancelotti want to keep Martin Odegaard but if he wants to leave, his departure will not be frowned upon. pic.twitter.com/W57IZTSyY4 — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 30, 2021

Arsenal were interested in signing him permanently, but the Norwegian initially wanted to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place. However, the Gunners have offered him £5.95m per year in wages, which translates to £115,000 per week. This is almost £2m more per year than he is currently earning.

However, the Norwegian has two years remaining on his current contract so Real Madrid could demand a premium for his services.

Arsenal in a three-way battle for Juventus attacker

Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal are interested in Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Juve. The Juventus star is also wanted by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Bianconeri have no intentions of selling. The 21-year-old moved to Turin with a lot of hype behind him.

Although he failed to reach the heights expected, Kulusevski still managed seven goals and the same number of assists from 47 games.

The Gunners believe the Swede will be an upgrade on Willian, who is likely to move on this summer. However, Arsenal’s need is not urgent given that they have a plethora of wide forwards in their ranks.

