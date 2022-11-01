Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning January move for Orlando City forward; club initiate renewal talks with William Saliba, and more - November 1, 2022

Arsenal will face FC Zurich at the Emirates on Thursday (November 3) on matchday six of the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards are atop Group A, with 12 points from five games and will win the group by matching second-placed PSV's result against Bodo/Glimt.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for an Orlando City forward in January. Elsewhere, the north London side have begun contract renewal talks with William Saliba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 1, 2022:

Arsenal planning January move for Facundo Torres

Facundo Torres has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Facundo Torres in January, according to The Evening Standard.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with Orlando City in the MLS, scoring nine times and setting up ten more from 33 games. The north London side want a new right winger to provide competition to Bukayo Saka and have their eyes on Torres.

Simon Collings @sr_collings



Still early stages for a possible move.



Arsenal scout Toni Lima, who has track record of finding South American talent, partly behind interest.



More here:



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal tracking Orlando City winger Facundo Torres, as reported in Uruguay.Still early stages for a possible move.Arsenal scout Toni Lima, who has track record of finding South American talent, partly behind interest.More here: Arsenal tracking Orlando City winger Facundo Torres, as reported in Uruguay. Still early stages for a possible move. Arsenal scout Toni Lima, who has track record of finding South American talent, partly behind interest.More here:standard.co.uk/sport/football…

The club are preparing to get in touch with the Uruguayan's representatives to chalk out a move for the winter.

However, the process is in the preliminary stage, and the Gunners will make a decision regarding a January move only after talks commence with the player's entourage. Torres joined Orlando from Peranol in January on a four-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

Gunners initiate renewal talks with William Saliba

William Saliba is highly rated at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated contract renewal talks with William Saliba, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The French defender has hit the ground running at the Emirates since returning from his loan spell with Marseille this summer. The 21-year-old has cemented his place in Arteta's starting XI, forging a solid partnership with Gabriel at the heart of defence.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal now in formal contract talks with William Saliba. Offer made to 21yo defender - no agreement yet but negotiations ongoing as theathletic.com/3744206/2022/1… Arsenal now in formal contract talks with William Saliba. Offer made to 21yo defender - no agreement yet but negotiations ongoing as #AFC seek to secure long-term future of France international. Current deal 2023 + option to extend by 1yr @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Arsenal now in formal contract talks with William Saliba. Offer made to 21yo defender - no agreement yet but negotiations ongoing as #AFC seek to secure long-term future of France international. Current deal 2023 + option to extend by 1yr @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/3744206/2022/1…

The north London side are pleased with his exploits but understand that he's generating interest from clubs around the continent.

Saliba's Gunners contract expires next summer, although the club have the option of another year. The Gunners have now begun formal talks with the player's entourage to tie him down to a new deal.

Charles Watts provides update on Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka remains integral to Arteta's plans.

Journalist Charles Watts remains optimistic about Bukayo Saka's injury. The Englishman picked up a knock in the first half of Arsenals' 5-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and had to be substituted.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that the north London side will assess Saka's situation in the coming days.

"We all watched kind of through our fingers as he limped off yesterday. I can’t tell you right now exactly what the extent of the injury is, I’m afraid, because we don’t know. Arsenal are assessing him today. They took him off yesterday, obviously; it was a bad kick to the ankle, to the foot," said Watts.

He continued:

"It would have swelled up, that sort of thing. They wouldn’t have been doing anything there and then yesterday – it’ll all be what happens today. They’ll wait for the swelling to go down, then they’re going to assess him; if he needs a scan, he’ll go for a scan."

Watts adedd that Saka's attempts to continue playing could be a good sign.

"I think the next couple of days is when we’re going to find out exactly what happens with Bukayo Saka, but today is the day they will first start doing the initial sort of tests to see and determine what sort of damage there is. He tried to continue – maybe that’s a good sign, maybe it’s not. I don’t know," said Watts.

He added:

“You talk to medical people, and they’ve said if he was injured and he ran out and played for another 20 minutes, that’s not going to do it any good whatsoever. But the fact that maybe he felt it was alright – maybe that means it wasn’t that bad an injury. We’ll have to wait to see.”

Saka has appeared 16 times for the Gunners this season and has scored five goals. He's expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Poll : 0 votes