Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning mega release clause for Bukayo Saka; AC Milan want Evan Ndicka, and more - March 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to include a mega release clause in Bukayo Saka’s contract. Elsewhere, AC Milan have entered the race to sign Evan Ndicka. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 29, 2023:

Arsenal planning mega release clause for Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been in red-hot form this season.

Arsenal are planning to include a £120 million release clause in Bukayo Saka's contract, according to super agent Haydn Dodge.

The English forward has been a revelation at the Emirates this season. Saka has registered 13 goals and ten assists in 38 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, attracting widespread attention.

The north London side are eager to extend his stay at the club and are already locked in negotiations to chalk out a new deal. Speaking to Caught Offside, Dodge said that the talks are close to yielding fruitful results.

“Bukayo Saka is getting close to signing a new contract with Arsenal. The hold-up at the moment is to do with a previous release clause being renegotiated between club and the player’s representatives,” said Dodge.

He continued:

“The word in the industry is that Arsenal want to insert a £120m clause, which is understandable, especially considering he has just 12 months left on his deal and is arguably the hottest prospect, not only in England but also in European football.”

Saka has powered Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League.

AC Milan want Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka has admirers at the Emirates.

AC Milan have entered the battle to sign Evan Ndicka, according to Calciomercato via HITC.

The French centre-back is in the final few months of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt and is expected to leave on a Bosman move this summer. Arsenal are looking to bring him to the Emirates to add more steel to their backline. However, the Rossoneri are ready to ruin their plans.

The 23-year-old has been integral to Frankfurt’s recent rise and has helped them register eight clean sheets in 35 appearances across competitions this season. His form has attracted attention from Tottenham Hotspur, who're ready to compete with the Gunners for the player’s services. As such, Milan’s entry in the race could spell bad news for Arsenal.

Declan Rice enquiring about Gunners, says Kevin Campbell

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell reckons Declan Rice is already asking Bukayo Saka for inside information about the Gunners.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer as he seeks a new adventure. Rice’s contract with the Hammers runs out in less than 18 months, and talks with the club have not been fruitful so far. The north London side are among his potential suitors.

Speaking to The Highbury Squad YouTube channel, as cited by TBR Football, Campbell tipped Rice to be successful at the Emirates.

“They all love Saka; you can just see it. They all love him. You know, Declan Rice, listen, I think he’s a top player, the way he moves around the pitch, how he slots into defence, how he handles the ball. He’ll be excellent at our place; he could play a different role at our place; you never know; he has it in him to bomb forward as well,” said Campbell.

He added:

“It could be very interesting if he does come. I’m sure talks are ongoing and Declan is asking Bukayo some questions about the manager and how things are.”

Rice could take Arteta’s team to a whole new level next season.

