Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning move for Bayer Leverkusen star; club advised to sign Southampton ace, and more - 28 February 2022

Arsenal have a good chance of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. The north London side are currently sixth in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a summer move for a Bayer Leverkusen striker. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised to sign a Southampton midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 28th February 2022:

Arsenal planning move for Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick is enjoying a productive season.

Arsenal are planning a move for Patrik Schick this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Jeunes Footeux. The Czech Republic striker became a household name during Euro 2020, where he scored five goals. The 26-year-old has been equally effective for Bayer Leverkusen this campaign.

Schick has registered 20 goals from as many Bundesliga games thus far, earning admiration from the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta is eager to add a new number nine to his squad this summer. The Spaniard offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, and could also bid adieu to Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.

The north London side will be in the market for a new striker, and have their eyes on Schick. The Czech Republic international has attracted attention from clubs around Europe. Manchester City were reportedly willing to offer €50 million for his services, but the Bundesliga side want €60 million to part ways with their star.

That valuation should be within Arsenal's transfer budget, although the Premier League giants are expected to negotiate for a discounted price. Schick has all the attributes Arteta desires in his strikers, and could be a fabulous addition to the Gunners' roster.

Mikel Arteta advised to sign James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse has been excellent for Southampton.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips wants Mikel Arteta to bring James Ward-Prowse to the Emirates. The Southampton midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League recently.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Ward-Prowse could complement Thomas Partey well.

“Ward-Prowse is the sort of player Arsenal need. Technically, he is a very, very good player, and he’s a dead-ball specialist. He’s the sort of player Arteta would love in his squad, I imagine," said Phillips.

"Could they get him out of Southampton? That’s the question. He just signed a new deal, and I think he’s happy there. It would be a big test if Arsenal could knocking though. He could be persuaded to join. Ward-Prowse is the sort of player Arsenal need to be looking at in the summer. He’d complement Partey well, and let’s be honest, there’s not many better set-piece takers than him in the world," said Phillips.

This season, Ward-Prowse has contributed six goals and seven assists across competitions for Southampton, where he's contracted till 2026.

Paul Merson confident of Gunners' top-four chances

Paul Merson remains confident of Arsenal securing a top-four finish this season. The Gunners have played three games fewer than Manchester United, who are two points ahead of them in fourth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that the Gunners have a relatively easy run of fixtures up next.

"I think they have every chance of finishing in the top four. I said a long time ago. I did. It’s far from over. They have some nice fixtures. If they don’t get it, it’s in their hands – if you want to get into the top four, you are not playing Chelsea and Manchester City (for their remaining games). The Liverpool game is their game in hand," said Merson.

"You have to beat Watford. Beat Watford and Leicester, then all of a sudden, Manchester United still have to play Manchester City. They probably have the best fixtures. No games easy, you know what it is," said Merson.

After a goalless draw with Watford last weekend, United could drop more points, as they take on league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

