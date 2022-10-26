Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning player-plus-cash offer for Lazio midfielder; Mikel Arteta interested in Crystal Palace forward, and more - October 26, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to lock horns with PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27). The north London side have won all four of their games in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a player-plus-cash offer for a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta is interested in a Crystal Palace forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 26, 2022:

Arsenal planning player-plus-cash offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning a player-plus-cash offer including Albert Sambi Lokonga for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Serb is among the finest midfielders in Europe at the moment and has performed admirably for Lazio in the past few seasons. Arteta wants to take him to the Emirates and is even willing to part ways with Sambi Lokonga to secure his services.

The Belgian has struggled to find his feet at the Emirates and is behind Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the pecking order.

Milinkovic-Savic would be an upgrade on the 23-year-old, and the Gunners are willing to offer £52 million in addition to Lokonga for his signature. The Serb has appeared 15 times for Lazio this season and has scored four goals.

Mikel Arteta interested in Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha could ignite a bidding war next year.

Mikel Arteta is interested in Wilfried Zaha, according to 90 Mins. The Ivorian international is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace but is reluctant to sign a new deal.

Zaha wants to move to a big club next year, and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his situation. The 29-year-old has registered five goals from ten games across competitions this season.

The Gunners are looking to upgrade their attack next year and have Zaha on their wishlist. If he continues to stall an extension, the Eagles could look to offload him on a cut-price deal in January.

Arteta could sanction a move should he become available, but could face competition from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Former player heaps praise on Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has enjoyed a stellar start to the season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has spoken highly of Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has been in superb form for Arsenal this season and has helped his team stay at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Bent said Martinelli is making things happen on the pitch.

"He’s working hard and being so direct. That’s the thing, every time he gets the ball, you just think to yourself ‘he’s going to make something happen’. He goes past somebody or he has a shot at goal. He just gives them such an outlet and seems to be getting better and better," said Bent.

Bent added that Martinelli has improved his decision making.

"I always used to think, at times, he was quick. But the end product wasn’t there. I think he is showing it now. when he gets into the final areas, 9/10 times, he is choosing the right decision. He is playing really, really well, it’s probably the best I have seen him in an Arsenal shirt.”

Martinelli has scored four times in 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

