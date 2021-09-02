Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting January raid for Premier League star, David James wants Adama Traore at Emirates, and more - 2nd September 2021

Arsenal enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with six new players arriving at the Emirates. The Gunners are hoping to end the disappointment of the past two seasons and are aiming for a top four finish this campaign. Mikel Arteta has made changes to his squad accordingly, with quite a few players sold or loaned out. The Spaniard is already stepping up preparations for the January window.

Arsenal are planning a raid on Brighton and Hove Albion in the winter for a Premier League star. The Gunners have also been advised to target a Wolverhampton Wanderers ace.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 2 September 2021.

Arsenal plotting January raid for Premier League star

Mikel Arteta could return for Yves Bissouma in January

Arsenal are planning to target Yves Bissouma in January, according to Aden-Jay Wood. The Mali international, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool, could ignite a battle for his signature at the turn of the year. The Gunners are desperate to shore up their midfield options, with Granit Xhaka failing to impress.

Bissouma has been identified as an upgrade to the Swiss international. Indeed, the Brighton and Hove midfielder has been in splendid form since joining the Seagulls. The Mali international is among the finest defensive midfielders in the league and Arsenal could certainly use a player of his caliber at the heart of the midfield.

I'm told there remains long-standing interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma from several clubs including Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Bissouma, who has 2yrs left on his current deal, is happy on the south coast, but one that could be revisited in January. #BHAFC #ARS #MUFC — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) September 1, 2021

Despite spending a fortune this summer, the Gunners have looked vulnerable in the middle of the park. Thomas Partey’s injury has not helped Mikel Arteta’s cause, and Arsenal have looked fragile at times.

The London side are bottom of the table right now, having lost all three of their opening games, conceding nine goals in the process. The Gunners are hoping to address the issue by targeting Bissouma in January, but will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

David James wants Adama Traore at Emirates

David James believes Adama Traore can be a hit at the Emirates

David James believes Adama Traore will be perfect for Arsenal. The Gunners struggled to create goals last season and the trend has continued this campaign as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports on deadline day, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, the former England goalkeeper said the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker should go to the Emirates.

"Traore, he has to go to Arsenal. When Arsenal are looking for someone who is going to create goals for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, well, Traore is the perfect fit," said James.

Gunners turned down opportunity to sign Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal (R) was briefly considered by Arsenal before he joined Tottenham Hotspur

According to Caught Offside via The Athletic, Arsenal were offered the chance to secure the services of Emerson Royal, but turned down the opportunity. The Gunners held talks with the player’s representatives, and briefly considered a move. The Premier League side were also impressed with a few of his qualities, but ultimately decided that he would not be the right fit for the club.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/trL4Wq7zXW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Emerson Royal moved on to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal opted to bring in Serie A defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese international joined from Bologna and is tipped for success at the Emirates.

