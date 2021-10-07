Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting swap deal for Raheem Sterling, club interested in Serbian striker, and more - 7th October 2021

Arsenal have been underwhelming in the final third this season. The Gunners failed to find the back of the net in their first three games in the Premier League. They have scored five goals in four games since, of which three came against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are plotting a swap deal for Raheem Sterling next year. The Gunners are interested in a Serbian striker who plays for Fiorentina.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 7 October 2021.

Arsenal plotting swap deal for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a swap deal for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are plotting a swap deal for Raheem Sterling, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City this season. Sterling was a key member of Pep Guardiola's side that won the Premier League last season.

Despite a stellar outing at Euro 2020, the Englishman is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven at the Etihad. The Gunners are monitoring his situation with interest and are ready to offer him a lifeline.

Arsenal have struggled in the final third once again this season and Mikel Arteta is already planning for reinforcements. Sterling has emerged as an option and the Gunners are hoping the lure of regular game time can convince the player to make the switch to London. The Englishman is having to compete with the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres for a place in the first team at the Etihad.

Sterling would be an automatic first choice at Arsenal and the Gunners are ready to offer City one of Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba in exchange for the Englishman. City might not mind letting the Englishman leave, but it looks unlikely that any of the aforementioned players will entice them.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. According to the Evening Standard, the Serbian striker will not sign a contract extension with Fiorentina. The Serie A side have confirmed that they have submitted several offers to Vlahovic, but he has refused all of them. The news will come as a boost for the Gunners, who remain interested in securing the services of the Serbian.

Standard Sport @standardsport Tottenham and Arsenal handed Vlahovic boost as Fiorentina contract stance confirmed bit.ly/3a79LHl Tottenham and Arsenal handed Vlahovic boost as Fiorentina contract stance confirmedbit.ly/3a79LHl

Arsenal are looking to bolster their faltering attack with a No.9 next year. Vlahovic's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, and it now appears Fiorentina will have to offload him next year to avoid losing him for free.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin advised to turn down move to Arsenal

Danny Mills has advised Dominic Calvert-Lewin against joining Arsenal

Danny Mills has advised Dominic Calvert-Lewin against joining Arsenal. The Gunners are interested in the English striker as they look to bolster their attack next year.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT ❌ “I wouldn’t [leave Everton to join Arsenal]. Look at Rafa’s pedigree vs Mikel Arteta’s pedigree.”🤔 “Have Arsenal got a bigger chance of winning trophies? I’d say they’re on par right now…”Danny Mills feels Calvert Lewin moving to Arsenal would be a sideways step ❌ “I wouldn’t [leave Everton to join Arsenal]. Look at Rafa’s pedigree vs Mikel Arteta’s pedigree.”🤔 “Have Arsenal got a bigger chance of winning trophies? I’d say they’re on par right now…”Danny Mills feels Calvert Lewin moving to Arsenal would be a sideways step https://t.co/bkH7Vh9tfy

Also Read

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, Mills claimed Calvert-Lewin is better suited to Rafa Benitez's tactics at Everton.

"I think he will thrive under Rafa Benitez and get even better. [If he] Goes to arsenal, [I’m] not sure. Have they really got more chance of winning trophies? I would say Everton and Arsenal are probably on par for winning a trophy, I don’t think there’s an awful lot between it," said Mills.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee