Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prefer Martin Odegaard move over James Maddison deal; Portuguese ace turns down move to Emirates, and more - 13th August 2021

Arsenal travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday to face Brentford in the opening game of the Premier League season.

The Gunners, who will hope to put their best foot forward, will have a chance to start the new campaign with a bang against the Premier League newcomers. Mikel Arteta desperately needs improvement in his team’s league form, and might look to the transfer market for reinforcements.

Arsenal remain eager to add a creative midfielder to their ranks before the end of the summer. The Gunners are also preparing to offload some of their fringe players who do not feature in Arteta’s plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 13 August 2021.

Arsenal prefer Martin Odegaard move over James Maddison deal

Arsenal are set to prioritise a move for Martin Odegaard over James Maddison, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are craving for a new playmaker in the team after faltering in front of goal in the 2020-21 season. Mikel Arteta’s wards managed to find the back of the net just 55 times in the Premier League, their lowest tally in decades. The Spaniard is scouting the market for creative midfielders, and Odegaard and Maddison both feature prominently on his wish list.

The Gunners were hot on the heels of Maddison, but Leicester City’s reluctance to budge from their asking price means a deal is now at an impasse. Instead, Arteta is set to put all his efforts into securing Odegaard.

Martin Ødegaard has always been Arsenal priority, more than Maddison. Arsenal board now waiting for Real Madrid final decision on Ødegaard future - they’d be ready to bid for the Norwegian talent. 🇳🇴 #AFC #Real



Joe Willock deal with Newcastle will be ‘completed soon’. #NUFC https://t.co/QGPyiN2NT4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

The Norwegian’s future is up in the air, with Odegaard not guaranteed a place in the starting eleven in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Arsenal are now waiting for Real Madrid’s decision on the youngster and once they get the green light, the Gunners will submit a bid for the player.

Bernardo Silva turns down move to Emirates

Bernardo Silva has turned down a move to Arsenal, according to Portuguese journalist Felipe Dias.

The Gunners are interested in the Manchester City playmaker, with Arteta hopeful \the player can help fill the creative void in the squad. Bernardo Silva’s future at Manchester City is thought to be hanging in the balance following the arrival of Jack Grealish.

Felipe Dias (Portuguese journalist) on Bernardo Silva: “The latest we heard is that Bernardo had rejected a move to Arsenal. I don’t think that would be a step forward in his career. Bernardo does want to leave [Man City this summer].” [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/tExELUYp98 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 12, 2021

However, it now appears the Portuguese has no intentions of leaving the Etihad this summer. Bernardo Silva has rejected a move to the Emirates and will fight for his place in the Manchester City team instead.

Joe Willock agrees personal terms with Newcastle United

Joe Willock has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United, Football Insider reports. The Magpies had previously struck a deal with Arsenal for the Englishman, but the move was held up due to personal terms. Newcastle have now managed to convince the Englishman to put pen to paper on a six-year contract.

Willock enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Magpies in the second half of last season, so Steve Bruce is eager to bring him back to St. James’ Park. Despite the Englishman’s heroics, a first-team place at Arsenal cannot be guaranteed, so it's perhaps best for all parties that the player departs the Emirates Stadium this summer.

