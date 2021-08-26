Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing for mass exodus before the end of the month, club identify Mark Overmars as Edu replacement, and more - 26th August 2021

Arsenal put their disappointing start to the season behind them with a resounding 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday in the League cup. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat trick, along with goals from Bakayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe put a smile back on Mikel Arteta's face. The Spaniard will have plenty of positives to ponder upon from the game.

Arsenal are preparing for a mass exodus as we approach the final days of the season. The Gunners have also identified a replacement for technical director Edu, who could face the sack.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 26 August 2021.

Arsenal preparing for mass exodus before the end of the month

Lucas Torreira has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan

Arsenal are preparing for a mass exodus before the end of the month, according to The Evening Standard. The Gunners are currently in the process of completing Willian’s move to Corinthians, but their outgoings will not stop there. Mikel Arteta has already spent an exorbitant sum on new arrivals and he is now desperate to move the deadwood on.

Arsenal have raised £26m so far in the market from the departure of Joe Willock to Newcastle United. Lucas Torreira has already joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan. Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah could all part ways with the Gunners in the coming days.

Nketiah already has admirers at Crystal Palace, while Maitland-Niles and Nelson could also attract attention from clubs in the final few days. However, Arsenal might struggle to offload Kolasinac, with his £100,000 weekly salary already looking like a deal-breaker. Bellerin is expected to move too, although the Gunners prefer to offload him permanently instead of opting for a loan deal.

Gunners identify Mark Overmars as Edu replacement

Mark Overmars could be back at the Emirates

Arsenal have identified Mark Overmars as a replacement for technical director Edu, according to The Express. The Gunners have invested £300m on new signings under the Brazilian, but have only managed to recoup £80m from sales since his arrival. Some of his decisions have been questionable, including handing Willian a massive £220,000 weekly salary on a three-year deal. Interestingly, the Brazilian winger is all set to leave the Emirates for free.

Arsenal have also incurred losses on the exits of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil. The Gunners offloaded Emiliano Martinez for £17m last summer, only to invest heavily in Aaron Ramsdale this month.

Arsenal willing to let Alexandre Lacazette leave for €15m

Arsenal are desperate to offload Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Arsenal are willing to allow Alexandre Lacazette to leave for just €15m this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Gunners put the Frenchman up for sale last month, but are yet to receive a suitable bid for the player.

Lacazette is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the season, and with his current deal set to expire next year, Arsenal are desperate to offload him now. Atletico Madrid were briefly monitoring the player, but have now moved on to other targets.

