Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prioritizing move for defender, club want Douglas Luiz, and more - December 26, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against West Ham United at the Emirates on Thursday (December 28) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be keen to pick up a win after dropping points in the draw at Liverpool last weekend.

Off the pitch, the Gunners are prioritising a move for a new defender in January 2024. Elsewhere, the north London side remain interested in Douglas Luiz.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from December 26, 2023.

Arsenal prioritizing move for new defender in January

Arsenal are pushing to sign a new defender this winter, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Gunners have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta of late. The Spanish manager has benefited from the presence of William Saliba at the back but desires an able partner for the Frenchman in January.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones added that a new defender and midfielder is ahead of attacking reinforcements on Arteta's wish list for this winter.

"My understanding is that if Arsenal do go for a striker, and obviously there will be a temptation to do that right now because they've got this opportunity to win the Premier League, they're going to have to raise some funds somewhere along the way," said Jones.

He continued:

"The priority for Arsenal is to sign a centre-back. That's what they're looking for. Any money they do have is probably primarily going to go towards that.

"And then they'll think about bringing in an extra midfielder possibly on loan and what do they do about a number nine? So again, Ivan Toney at £70m, Victor Osimhen at £120m - extremely difficult to do. But there are players within the squad that perhaps could be freed up and you can start to raise that cash."

Mikel Arteta would ideally like a new striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah should the finances permit a move.

Gunners want Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains Arsenal's top target for January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Mikel Arteta spent £105m this summer to bring in Declan Rice from West Ham United, and the Englishman has been outstanding so far. However, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny linked with exits from the Emirates, Arteta has turned to Luiz.

The Brazilian has enjoyed an impressive rise with Aston Villa, amassing six goals and five assists from 26 games across competitions this season. Luiz is a long-term target for Arteta, who is looking to sign him in January. However, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said that prising him away from Villa Park will be tough.

"Arsenal will look to reinforce in January. They are in a relatively similar position to last season in the sense they are firmly in the title race, but this time around it's much tighter. There's really not much between them Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City. Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz remains the top target, but with Villa flying it's obviously not an easy one," said Jacobs.

Jacobs went on to name Fulham's Joao Palhinha as an alternative but brushed aside interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

"There is admiration for Joao Palhinha and the good news is Liverpool are not in the race for him. But Fulham want a big fee. I am still told Bayern Munich will return, even though we hear some reports they have cooled in their interest," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Bayern's reticence is also on the fee, but it may be that Fulham choose to cash in on Palhinha to help fund their pursuit of Fluminense's Andre. Meanwhile, I am not aware of anything too concrete between Arsenal and Everton's Amadou Onana despite some links."

Palhinha signed a new deal at Craven Cottage in September, valid until 2028, so prising him away won't be cheap.

West Ham United eyeing Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah is wanted at the London Stadium

West Ham United are interested in Eddie Nketiah, according to Football Insider. The English forward has been in and out of the first team under Mikel Arteta, registering six goals and four assists from 26 outings across competitions. However, Arsenal are willing to let him go to fund moves for new signings.

The Hammers are in the market for a new No. 9 and have identified Nketiah as an option. The north London side would ideally like the 24-year-old to stay at the Emirates until the end of the season as they chase down the title. However, they are willing to let Nketiah leave for an offer of £40m in January. Brentford and Crystal Palace also have their eyes on the Englishman.