Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prioritising move for Leicester City midfielder; club receive blow in pursuit of Sassuolo striker, and more - 4 June 2022

Arsenal need to revamp their squad after a disappointing end to the season. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards finished fifth in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur piping them to fourth place.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners are prioritising a move for a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a blow in their pursuit of a Sassuolo striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4 June 2022:

Arsenal prioritising move for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for Youri Tielemans, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are expected to add more quality to their midfield ahead of the new season and want the Belgian at the Emirates.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Fabrizio Romano: "Youri Tielemans is midfield priority for Arsenal. Arsenal are expected to bid for Tielemans next week, unless they change their strategy. Expected fee is €35/40m." [caughtoffside column] Fabrizio Romano: "Youri Tielemans is midfield priority for Arsenal. Arsenal are expected to bid for Tielemans next week, unless they change their strategy. Expected fee is €35/40m." [caughtoffside column] https://t.co/maAPziRNB2

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also mentioned that the north London side are biding their time over a new midfielder.

"Arsenal are taking their time in choosing the new midfielder. Ruben Neves and Arthur Melo have been two names on the list for some time, two very popular players in the club; the priority as of now goes to Youri Tielemans," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Arsenal has already started contacts with the player’s camp for weeks and Tielemans is considered an opportunity on the market because he will not sign a new contract with Leicester City. There are two other clubs in contact with his agent, but next week it can be important to really understand if Arsenal is willing to bid for Tielemans or change their strategy. The request is around €35/40m."

Gunners receive blow in Gianluca Scamacca pursuit

Gianluca Scamacca wants to stay in Serie A.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca.

According to The Hard Tackle via Alfredo Pedulla, Sassuolo have rejected a €40 million bid from the Premier League side for the Italian striker.

The Gunners are looking to upgrade their attack this summer, having bid adieu to Alexandre Lacazette. The 23-year-old Pedula is among their list of targets to replace the Frenchman.

However, Scamacca has no intentions of leaving Serie A. The player wants to stay in Italy and prefers a move to one of the big clubs in the league. As such, the Gunners are unlikely to find any joy in Scamacca's pursuit.

Wojciech Szczesny believes Arsenal will be back in Champions League in couple of seasons

Wohciech Szczesny believes Arsenal will need a couple of seasons to get back to the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners could only qualify for the UEFA Europa League last campaign after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Osman 🎗 @OsmanZtheGooner Szczęsny (Arsenal missing top 4) “As a fan, it was really disappointing. They gave it a good go and nobody would have said before the season started that they had a chance.They were still in it with 2 games left. Its disappointing but they have actually done a good job this year” Szczęsny (Arsenal missing top 4) “As a fan, it was really disappointing. They gave it a good go and nobody would have said before the season started that they had a chance.They were still in it with 2 games left. Its disappointing but they have actually done a good job this year”

Speaking recently, the Juventus goalkeeper praised his former team's efforts last season.

"As a fan it was really disappointing. They gave it a good go, and nobody would have said before the season started that they had a chance. They were still in it with two games of the season left. It’s disappointing but they have actually done a good job this year," said Szczesny.

He added:

"I can see Mikel’s idea of football, he has a young team so they will be alright. Another couple of years and they will be back in the Champions League."

