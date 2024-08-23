Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reach Mikel Merino agreement; Nottingham Forest want English ace, and more - August 23, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday (August 24) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are coming off a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for the transfer of midifelder Mikel Merino. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign striker Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 23, 2024:

Arsenal reach Mikel Merino agreement, says Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Merino

Arsenal have struck a deal with Real Sociedad to sign Mikel Merino this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have been in talks with their Spanish counterparts to facilitate a deal for a while.

Arteta identified his countryman as the ideal addition to his midfield this summer. Merino had agreed personal terms with the north London club, but talks with Sociedad took longer than expected.

The 28-year-old was on the radar of multiple clubs following an impressive campaign with club and country. But the Spaniard only had eyes for a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have now reached a verbal agreement with the La Liga club for a move. The Gunners will pay €32 million up front for Merino, with a further €5 million in add-ons.

Nottingham Forest want Eddie Nketiah, says Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah

Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English forward has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates and will be allowed to leave this year.

Despite his move to Marseille breaking down, the player isn't short of options this summer. Forest are looking for a new striker and have zeroed in on the 25-year-old. Recent reports have suggested that their opening £25 million offer for Nketiah was deemed insignificant by the Gunners.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the West Bridgford club also have Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez on their radar.

“With Nketiah, we know Nottingham Forest are interested. However, Forest have also shown an interest in Santiago Gimenez – their bid has been rejected by Feyenoord; €26m plus add-ons was still not enough," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Forest have advanced in talks with Arsenal and also with Nketiah as he’s accepted the proposal on contract. Forest remain attentive to Gimenez situation, but as of last night, Nketiah is the favourite striker option for them.”

Nketiah's contract with the north London side expires in 2027.

Mikel Arteta expected to stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is expected to sign a new deal at the Emirates soon, according to Fabrizio Romano. The manager has entered the final year of his contract, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

Arteta has spoken about a desire to eventually return to Spain, and was eyed by Barcelona before they opted for Hansi Flick this summer. The Spaniard has transformed the Gunners into a well-drilled machine since taking charge in 2019 and will not be short of options if he leaves.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Spaniard is settled with the north London side.

“Finally on Arsenal, there have been some headlines again about Mikel Arteta and a new contract. I’m still on the same position that I mentioned in June, which is that I fully expect Arteta to sign a new deal at Arsenal,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My info in June was clear: he wants to stay, and Arsenal are super happy with him. The plan is absolutely to continue together with a new deal.”

Arteta will be desperate to win the Premier League this year after narrowly missing out last season.

