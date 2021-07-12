Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to offer blockbuster contract to £80m Leicester City star, Barcelona offering Brazilian ace in return for star midfielder, and more - 12th July 2021

Arsenal are working to strengthen their squad after an underwhelming 2020-21 season. The Gunners missed out on qualification for Europe after finishing eighth in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, only to face defeat at the hands of eventual champions Villarreal. The Spaniard’s record in domestic cups was nothing to write home about either.

Arsenal are eager to change all that in the upcoming campaign and want to bring in reinforcements to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners are determined to add creativity to their first eleven and assemble a midfield capable of propelling them back among the top four of the Premier League.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 12 July 2021.

Arsenal ready to offer blockbuster contract to Leicester City star

James Maddison

Arsenal are attempting to lure James Maddison to the Emirates by offering him a blockbuster 5-year deal that doubles his current wages, according to The Hard Tackle via AFC Bell. The Gunners are even ready to hand the Leicester City star the coveted No. 10 shirt if he agrees to the move. Mikel Arteta is searching for a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, and believes Maddison would be perfect for the role.

James Maddison’s camp are expecting an Arsenal approach. Maddison is the club’s primary target although it’s a very difficult deal to do but Arsenal are fighting hard, Maddison would earn twice as much as he earns at Leicester + wear an iconic number. (✍🏿 @TheAFCBeII.) #afc pic.twitter.com/MsjDzFx9vt — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) July 10, 2021

Arsenal were dealt a blow when the Norwegian ruled out a return to the Emirates. The Gunners also missed out on Emiliano Buendia and are desperate to inject some creativity into their squad.

The Englishman fits the bill and is proven in the Premier League, registering 27 goals and 20 assists from 118 appearances for the Foxes. Maddison could be open to a move away from the King Power Stadium, but he is expected to cost around £80m.

Barcelona offering Brazilian ace in return for star midfielder

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have proposed a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho and Granit Xhaka, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon. The Arsenal midfielder is close to joining AS Roma, but the move has not yet materialized. The Catalans are looking to hijack the deal and are even offering the Gunners the Brazilian in return.

Arsenal could be tempted to take a gamble on Coutinho, who has struggled since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018. The Brazilian lit up the Premier League during his time at Anfield and there’s no reason why he couldn’t do it again.

Despite his recent poor form, the 28-year-old still has a lot of football left in him and a deal could help both clubs offload players they do not need.

Arsenal locked in battle for Portuguese star

Renato Sanches

Arsenal are locked in battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Renato Sanches, according to Caught Offside via Le10 Sport. The Gunners are already monitoring Eduardo Camavinga and Houssem Aouar, but also have the Portuguese ace on their radar.

Arsenal are very interested in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches & like the player but they have other positions in that position - Houssem Aouar & Eduardo Camavinga in particular. [@AlexisBernard10 exclusive] #afc https://t.co/iIc0VxpXhl — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 11, 2021

Since helping Lille to the Ligue 1 title last season, Sanches has seen his stock rise and could be ideal for a new-look Arsenal midfield. The 23-year-old might have a point to prove in the Premier League, having failed to make an impact during a loan deal with Swansea City. However, the Gunners could face competition for his signature from Spurs.

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee