Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to pay €90 million for Alexander Isak; club backed to sign Leicester City midfielder, and more - 31 March 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table with ten games left to play. Manager Mikel Arteta is well placed to secure a top-four finish for the first time in his managerial career.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are ready to pay €90 million for Alexander Isak. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the north London team to sign a Leicester City star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 31st March 2022:

Arsenal ready to pay €90 million for Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are willing to pay €90 million to secure the signature of Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Arteta has been monitoring the Swedish striker for a while and believes the 22-year-old could flourish at the Emirates. The north London side are ready to break the bank amid stiff competition for his signature.

Isak has developed into a fabulous talent since arriving at Real Sociedad in 2019. While his numbers in front of goal are not extraordinary, his overall performances have excited clubs around Europe. The Gunners were willing to pay €70 million for the 22-year-old in January. Arteta opted to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter, and Isak was identified as a replacement.

However, Sociedad refused to entertain the offer, and Isak ended up staying at the Reale Arena. Arteta remains interested in the Swede and is plotting another attempt in the summer. The Spaniard is likely to let both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave the Emirates at the end of the season. As such, signing a new striker has become pivotal this year.

Hustled Hard. Alexander Isak against Czech Republic:40 Touches1 Assist14 Passes2 Chances Created1 Big Chance Created1/1 Crosses4/6 Dribbles7 Duels Won1 Foul Suffered1 ClearanceHustled Hard. #SWE CZR #SWE 🇸🇪 Alexander Isak against Czech Republic: 🔘 40 Touches 🔘 1 Assist 🔘 14 Passes 🔘 2 Chances Created 🔘 1 Big Chance Created 🔘 1/1 Crosses 🔘 4/6 Dribbles 🔘 7 Duels Won 🔘 1 Foul Suffered 🔘 1 Clearance Hustled Hard. #SWECZR #SWE https://t.co/bWqbVww80B

Isak is the preferred choice, and Arsenal are desperate to take him to the Emirates.

The 22-year-old has a €90 million release clause, which the north London team are willing to trigger this summer. However, Isak also has admirers at Manchester United and Liverpool. Both clubs are willing to match Sociedad's asking price and could give the Gunners a run for their money.

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Gunners to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to move this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners to sign Youri Tielemans this summer. The 24-year-old Belgian's future is up in the air, and Leicester City are reportedly willing to let him leave for £35 million.

(Source: Metro) Arsenal and Man United will battle it out for the signature of midfielder Youri Tielemans. It’s thought £35m will be enough to tempt Leicester into selling.(Source: Metro) 🚨 Arsenal and Man United will battle it out for the signature of midfielder Youri Tielemans. It’s thought £35m will be enough to tempt Leicester into selling.(Source: Metro) https://t.co/bnqdn9oZFP

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Tielemans would be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

"It’s a position where Arsenal really need to strengthen. When you look at Xhaka – he’s done ok, but he’s not going to get Arsenal to where they want to go. In the other spot, Partey has come on really well, but he’s now got to show consistency," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“They’re really in need of one more midfielder to partner Partey, and Tielemans can be that perfect player. He’s got the quality, and he’d be very well suited to that Arsenal side, for me."

Tielemans, who runs out of contract next summer, has bagged six goals and two assists in 22 Premier League games this season.

Frank McAvennie says £50 million for Kieran Tierney would be a bargain buy

Kieran Tierney could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

Former West Ham United striker Franck McAvennie believes Kieran Tierney is worth a lot more than his £50 million valuation. The Scottish full-back has generated attention from quite a few clubs recently, including Real Madrid.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Tierney is capable of playing at the highest level.

"Tierney has always been capable of playing at the top, top level. He can play anywhere he wants, I’ve always said that. He’s such a good boy; he always trains; he always works. When I saw him for Celtic, I thought he could go on to play wherever he wants, so these links are no shock to me," said McAvennie.

He continued:

“He’s never let anyone down at Arsenal; they gave him that chance to get better. He’s reaping the benefits of playing with Arsenal, and he’s being pushed to improve even more.£50million is cheap; it would be a steal if Real Madrid could get him for that, and as a player, that is a big move to turn down."

Tierney has bagged one goal and three assists in 22 Premier League games this season.

Edited by Bhargav